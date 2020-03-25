2020 March 25 16:50

Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet completed unofficial visit to Indonesia

The Pacific Fleet's hydrographic vessel, the "Marshal Gelowani", completed an unofficial visit to Indonesia, where it arrived on March 18, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

At the port of Tanjung Priok in North Jakarta, the crew replenished their water and fuel supplies to full capacity and continued their long-distance cruise to the coast of Antarctica.

The HV "Marshal Gelovani" has been on a cruise since March 3, which is supported by the Russian Geographical Society and is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica and the 250th anniversary of the birth of Admiral Ivan Krusenstern. The cruise will last more than three months.