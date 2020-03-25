2020 March 25 16:04

Chevron Marine Cloud Solutions to support shipping’s digital transformation

Chevron Marine has launched a suite of digital solutions to support shipping’s journey into a more efficient future. Chevron Marine Cloud Solutions, including the customer order management platform OnePort™ launched last year, offers ship owners and operators tools with which to analyse, manage and ultimately help to improve their operational performance.

The solutions, developed under Chevron’s Business Technology Innovation (BTI) initiative, are part of an on-going, multi-year digitization investment program. They are designed to integrate seamlessly with customers’ processes, meaning that users can easily adopt the tools and begin to reap the benefits of online vessel management.

Chevron Marine’s e-commerce platform OnePort™ dramatically reduces order management time by eliminating unnecessary work from the process of lubricant procurement. The consolidation of several common supply-chain transactions such as product availability inquiries, order confirmations and delivery receipts (MLDR’s) help customers to access information quickly and in a reduced time frame. Customers report seeing faster order turn around, especially over weekends and during public holidays when offices can be closed, and time differences can impact order processing.

By improving visibility of product availability by accessing real-time data on in-port information, the digital tool makes it easier for customers of Chevron Marine to get what they need anywhere in the world, whenever they need it. Customer service representatives continue to provide localised support, and real-time enquiry handling are also available to help manage deliveries. The extended digital platform integrates data with human intelligence to enable customers to take decisions to help optimise vessel performance.

Detailed asset data, including recommendations from marine technical specialists based on the analysis of used oil samples – wherever owners have taken advantage of Chevron Marine’s FAST™ and DOT.FAST® analysis services – create a full picture of the operating profile of any number of vessels in a fleet.

