2020 March 25 15:03

CMA CGM launches SEAPRIORITY Go

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is launching SEAPRIORITY Go, a new high value-added service within the CMA CGM+ range of solutions, the company said in its release.



SEAPRIORITY Go provides customers exclusive treatment: their goods will be given priority whether it be for container allocation or loading on board. Part of the BOOST category under the CMA CGM+ umbrella, this new solution helps to expand CMA CGM customers’ business, even when demand is strong, giving them more agility, flexibility and protection.



SEAPRIORITY Go will be offered for all shipments on major trades operated by CMA CGM effective March 27, 2020. It will be available online on My CMA CGM as of this same date.



In line with its Customer Centricity strategy, CMA CGM launched CMA CGM+, a range of solutions that complement its conventional maritime transport and logistics services. Equipped with this comprehensive range of products and services, the Group is able to provide customised solutions to meet all customer expectations: whether they wish to protect their cargo or grow their business, CMA CGM+ is specifically designed to meet their needs.



About CMA CGM

Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group is a world leader in shipping and logistics.

Its 502 vessels serve more than 420 ports on five continents around the world and carried nearly 22 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2019. With CEVA, a world leader in logistics services, CMA CGM handles more than 500,000 tons of airfreight and 1.9 million tons of inland freight every year.

CMA CGM is constantly innovating to offer customers new maritime, inland and logistics solutions.

Present on every continent and in 160 countries through its network of 755 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs 110,000 people worldwide, of which 2,400 in Marseille where its head office is located.