  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 25 14:03

    Fugro partners with SEA-KIT International to develop new range of uncrewed surface vessels

    Fugro partners with SEA-KIT International to develop new range of uncrewed surface vessels Fugro, the world's leading Geo-data specialist, has announced a strategic partnership with SEA‑KIT International, winner of the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE, the company said in its release.

    SEA-KIT, a global provider of hi-tech solutions to maritime and research industries, will work with Fugro to develop a new range of agile and compact uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) which can deploy remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for marine asset inspections.

    The first USVs will be launched before the end of this year, and a larger USV model is being designed for delivery in 2021. These inspection-related USVs are being developed alongside Fugro's range of USVs for hydrographic data acquisition.

    In addition to investing in USVs and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), Fugro has built a global network of seven remote operations centres (ROCs) to deliver fast, safe and efficient inspection and positioning services, including two new ROCs in Aberdeen, Scotland, and Leidschendam, the Netherlands, both opened in 2019. By the end of 2020, Fugro will be the first company in the world to provide offshore subsea inspections via USVs and ROVs that are operated from onshore ROCs.

    Fugro and SEA-KIT International will accelerate the development and use of uncrewed vessels, remotely operated from Fugro's ROCs, to improve safety, efficiency, and reduce the environmental impact on marine activities. The new range of USVs will consume up to 95 % less fuel than traditional vessels, supporting international ambitions for zero global emissions in the marine industry.

    About Fugro

    Fugro is the world's leading Geo-data specialist, collecting and analysing comprehensive information about the Earth and the structures built upon it. Adopting an integrated approach that incorporates acquisition and analysis of Geo-data and related advice, Fugro provides solutions. With expertise in site characterisation and asset integrity, clients are supported in the safe, sustainable and efficient design, construction and operation of their assets throughout the full lifecycle. Employing approximately 10,000 talented people in 61 countries, Fugro serves clients around the globe, predominantly in the energy and infrastructure industries, both offshore and onshore. In 2019, revenue amounted to EUR 1.6 billion. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

    About SEA-KIT International

    SEA-KIT International is a British SME providing hi-tech, USV solutions to the maritime and research industries for deployment in harsh marine environments. With expertise in the design and build of hybrid vessels from its parent company, Hush Craft, SEA-KIT aims to be the UK's leading USV designer and developer, focused on over-the-horizon deployment of systems and sensors for a number of use cases. These include maritime logistics, environmental management and the security and monitoring of offshore assets, as well as marine inspection and efficient survey of the earth's ocean floors. Through its collaboration with industry partners, SEA-KIT is sharply focused on driving down the cost of geo-data collection as well as reducing the sector's carbon emissions.

Другие новости по темам: Fugro, SEA-KIT International  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 25

18:06 The European Commission prolongs the validity of block exemption for liner shipping consortia
17:52 Rosmorrechflot issues draft public declaration of its key goals and priorities for 2020
17:35 CE Delft study confirms bio and synthetic LNG provide a viable pathway towards decarbonisation
17:21 About 30 warships and vessels of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet to take part in tactical exercises
17:05 Liberian Registry, RINA and d’Amico leverage remote technologies for vessel inspections in response to COVID-19
16:50 Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet completed unofficial visit to Indonesia
16:35 Maersk Product Tankers delivers improved financial results and makes strategic progress in 2019
16:22 Tallinna Sadam comments regarding COVID-19 impact to its operations and results
16:04 Chevron Marine Cloud Solutions to support shipping’s digital transformation
15:34 Wärtsilä advances future fuel capabilities with first ammonia tests
15:03 CMA CGM launches SEAPRIORITY Go
14:40 Port of Antwerp Covid-19 Taskforce confirms that port is 100% operational
14:21 ABP invests in a fleet of electric forklifts at the Port of Hull
14:03 Fugro partners with SEA-KIT International to develop new range of uncrewed surface vessels
13:52 FESCO and Rail Cargo Logistics-RUS organized first delivery of oil in flexitanks from Krasnoyarsk Territory to China
13:32 HHLA expects strong decrease in earnings due to 2020 coronavirus pandemic
13:28 Saimaa Canal to open on 30 March 2020 for cargo traffic
13:04 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for Amphitrite with SwissMarine
12:35 Polskie LNG launches 2020 Open Season Procedure for LNG Terminal in Świnoujście
12:04 Port of Hamburg: Lease and fees deferral for the port sector
11:47 Floating workshop PM-56 of RF NAvy's Black Sea Fleet makes transition to Mediterranean Sea
11:21 Tallink Grupp foresees no dividend payment for 2019 financial year
11:03 COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong)’s net profit increased by 16% YoY
10:50 Transit navigation in Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW opened ahead of schedule
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 25
10:29 OOIL records net profit for 2019 of US$1.3 billion
10:18 Tallink ferries might be temporarily exempted from port dues at the Port of Riga
09:49 Bunker prices continue falling at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:30 Brent Crude futures price is up 3.17% to $28, Light Sweet Crude – up 3.75% to $24.91
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is down to 603 points

2020 March 24

18:26 ‘Taskforce Corona Zeebrugge’ closely follows COVID-19 situation in Zeebrugge and the impact on port operations
18:06 ZIM promotes wider use of electronic bill of lading during the Coronavirus crisis
17:57 Multipurpose Reloading Complex invested RUB 31 million in environment protection in 2019, 8 times more YoY
17:36 OOCL announces China New Zealand service enhancements
17:06 Port of Rotterdam remains operational after stricter government measures
16:25 Abu Dhabi Ports signs strategic agreement with ACT to build the first commercial bulk liquid storage terminal in Abu Dhabi
16:05 Republic of the Marshall Islands urges countries to treat seafarers as key transport workers
15:48 Bunker prices go down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:31 Two Harvey Gulf vessels supplied with Evac Evolution ballast water management systems
15:04 Ports of Stockholm halves port fees
14:34 Italian ports are fully operational despite COVID-19: Italian Ports Association
14:23 Huntington Ingalls Industries announces leadership changes at its Newport News Shipbuilding division
14:18 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau to design river-going ekranoplane estimated at RUB 812 million
13:36 Russian Railways and Kuzbass agree on volumes of coal transportation in 2020
13:04 NOVATEK obtains plot of land for construction of LNG transshipment terminal in Murmansk Region
12:19 Mikhail Poluboyarinov appointed as General Director of STLC
11:20 375 ships built over 25 years to 107 designs of Marine Engineering Bureau
11:02 CMA CGM announces PSS from Romania to the Mediterranean
10:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 24
09:54 Rosmorrechflot says first phase of coal terminal in Muchke Bay completed
09:31 Brent Crude futures price is up 3.74% to $28.04, Light Sweet Crude – up 4.7% to $24.46
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is down to 617 points

2020 March 23

18:07 PIL Singapore activates Business Continuity Plan
17:33 CMA CGM cancels Winter Surcharge on Imports into St Petersburg, Ust-Luga & Bronka (Russia)
17:15 A-LF SEA hull coating selected by Gaslog for drydocking programme
16:48 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Star to continue operation on Paldiski-Sassnitz route
16:12 COVID-19: BPO calls for EC and EU member States to work together with transport sector and keep trade going
15:30 VTB acquires 50-pct share of Grain Terminal Complex “Taman” (ZTKT)
15:04 Wärtsilä delivers a navigation simulator and specific mathematical models to the Satakunta University of Applied Sciences
14:29 NOVATEK BoD recommends 2019 dividend