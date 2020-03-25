2020 March 25 14:03

Fugro partners with SEA-KIT International to develop new range of uncrewed surface vessels

Fugro partners with SEA-KIT International to develop new range of uncrewed surface vessels Fugro, the world's leading Geo-data specialist, has announced a strategic partnership with SEA‑KIT International, winner of the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE, the company said in its release.

SEA-KIT, a global provider of hi-tech solutions to maritime and research industries, will work with Fugro to develop a new range of agile and compact uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) which can deploy remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for marine asset inspections.

The first USVs will be launched before the end of this year, and a larger USV model is being designed for delivery in 2021. These inspection-related USVs are being developed alongside Fugro's range of USVs for hydrographic data acquisition.

In addition to investing in USVs and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), Fugro has built a global network of seven remote operations centres (ROCs) to deliver fast, safe and efficient inspection and positioning services, including two new ROCs in Aberdeen, Scotland, and Leidschendam, the Netherlands, both opened in 2019. By the end of 2020, Fugro will be the first company in the world to provide offshore subsea inspections via USVs and ROVs that are operated from onshore ROCs.

Fugro and SEA-KIT International will accelerate the development and use of uncrewed vessels, remotely operated from Fugro's ROCs, to improve safety, efficiency, and reduce the environmental impact on marine activities. The new range of USVs will consume up to 95 % less fuel than traditional vessels, supporting international ambitions for zero global emissions in the marine industry.

About Fugro

Fugro is the world's leading Geo-data specialist, collecting and analysing comprehensive information about the Earth and the structures built upon it. Adopting an integrated approach that incorporates acquisition and analysis of Geo-data and related advice, Fugro provides solutions. With expertise in site characterisation and asset integrity, clients are supported in the safe, sustainable and efficient design, construction and operation of their assets throughout the full lifecycle. Employing approximately 10,000 talented people in 61 countries, Fugro serves clients around the globe, predominantly in the energy and infrastructure industries, both offshore and onshore. In 2019, revenue amounted to EUR 1.6 billion. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

About SEA-KIT International

SEA-KIT International is a British SME providing hi-tech, USV solutions to the maritime and research industries for deployment in harsh marine environments. With expertise in the design and build of hybrid vessels from its parent company, Hush Craft, SEA-KIT aims to be the UK's leading USV designer and developer, focused on over-the-horizon deployment of systems and sensors for a number of use cases. These include maritime logistics, environmental management and the security and monitoring of offshore assets, as well as marine inspection and efficient survey of the earth's ocean floors. Through its collaboration with industry partners, SEA-KIT is sharply focused on driving down the cost of geo-data collection as well as reducing the sector's carbon emissions.