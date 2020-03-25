2020 March 25 13:52

FESCO and Rail Cargo Logistics-RUS organized first delivery of oil in flexitanks from Krasnoyarsk Territory to China

FESCO Transportation Group and logistics operator Rail Cargo Logistics – RUS organized the first transportation of canola oil in containers equipped with flexitanks from the Krasnoyarsk Territory to the port of Nantong (Jiangsu province, China), FESCO says in a press release.

The first shipment consisted of 10 containers with 216 tons of cargo arrived in China on 17 March 2020. The transit time was 35 days.

The transportation scheme included the following stages: truck transportation of oil from enterprises in the Krasnoyarsk Territory to the BLTK terminal in Krasnoyarsk, from where containers equipped with flexitanks were delivered to Vladivostok by the regular FESCO Yenisei Shuttle train, then by FESCO China Express regular sea line to the port of Shanghai, and after all were loaded onto a barge and transported by river to the port of Nantong.

The transportation was organized within the agreement signed by FESCO, Rail Cargo Logistics – RUS and the Russian export center at the Krasnoyarsk economic forum in 2019 and aimed at developing containerized cargo transportation from Siberia regions to China.

‘Partnering with Rail Cargo Logistics – RUS, we are planning to develop export transportation of bulk cargo in containers equipped with flexitanks from other regions of Russia using our services through Vladivostok, as well as land routes through Mongolia and Kazakhstan’, said Maхim Sakharov, President of FESCO.

‘The Chinese market is one of the most promising for the export of Russian goods, especially food cargo. Therefore, I am sure that the demand for transportation in flexitanks will grow in line with providing regular shipments. Being partners with FESCO, our goal for the current year is to organize a stable and reliable transportation of flexitanks in expedited container trains across the Russian Federation and to China’, said Alexander Baskakov, Director of Rail Cargo Logistics – RUS.