2020 March 25 12:35

Polskie LNG launches 2020 Open Season Procedure for LNG Terminal in Świnoujście

Polskie LNG S.A., the owner and the operator of the President Lech Kaczyński LNG Terminal, says it has launched the 2020 Open Season Procedure for market participants to provide the opportunity to enter into binding contracts for the regasification services and additional services with the LNG Terminal in Świnoujście.

The purpose of the 2020 Open Season Procedure is to enable all interested participants of the fuel gas market to conclude Regasification Agreements in connection with the LNG Terminal Expansion Program on the basis of equal, transparent and arm's length principles.

The objectives of service allocation under 2020 Open Season Procedure include maximization of revenues generated by Polskie LNG to foster effective investment in LNG infrastructure; establishing mechanisms for the most extensive and safest possible use of the available LNG infrastructure; increasing the liquidity of the gaseous fuel market and promoting competition.

The rules of participation in the Procedure are provided in the "Rules of the 2020 Open Season Procedure for the LNG Terminal in Świnoujście".

The 2020 Open Season Procedure for the LNG Terminal starts on 23 March and lasts to 20 April 2020.