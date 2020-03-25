2020 March 25 11:47

Floating workshop PM-56 of RF NAvy's Black Sea Fleet makes transition to Mediterranean Sea

In accordance with the planned rotation of forces, the floating workshop of the Black Sea Fleet "PM-56" makes the transition from Sevastopol to the Mediterranean sea to perform tasks as part of the permanent Navy formation in this region, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

Currently, the support vessel performs passage through the Black sea Straits of the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles.

During the period when the auxiliary vessel is part of the group, the floating workshop crew will ensure the maintenance of technical readiness of ships and vessels of the Russian Navy performing tasks in the Mediterranean sea.

In the far sea zone, the floating workshop of the Black Sea Fleet will replace the same type vessel of the Baltic fleet PM-82 on the basis of a planned rotation.