2020 March 25 11:21

Tallink Grupp foresees no dividend payment for 2019 financial year

In accordance with AS Tallink Grupp’s (Company) dividend policy (if the economic performance enables it, dividends would be paid in the minimum amount of 5 cents per share), due to a deteriorated operating environment and considering the Company’s long-term interests, the Management Board has decided to propose to the Supervisory Board not to pay dividends from the 2019 financial year net profits. The decision overrules the previous decision to propose a dividend of EUR 0.06 per share.

The Company’s Management Board is actively focused on managing costs and cash flows to ensure it is ready to resume regular operations as quickly as possible after the crisis.