  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 25 11:21

    Tallink Grupp foresees no dividend payment for 2019 financial year

    In accordance with AS Tallink Grupp’s (Company) dividend policy (if the economic performance enables it, dividends would be paid in the minimum amount of 5 cents per share), due to a deteriorated operating environment and considering the Company’s long-term interests, the Management Board has decided to propose to the Supervisory Board not to pay dividends from the 2019 financial year net profits. The decision overrules the previous decision to propose a dividend of EUR 0.06 per share.

    The Company’s Management Board is actively focused on managing costs and cash flows to ensure it is ready to resume regular operations as quickly as possible after the crisis.

Другие новости по темам: Tallink  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 25

18:06 The European Commission prolongs the validity of block exemption for liner shipping consortia
17:52 Rosmorrechflot issues draft public declaration of its key goals and priorities for 2020
17:35 CE Delft study confirms bio and synthetic LNG provide a viable pathway towards decarbonisation
17:21 About 30 warships and vessels of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet to take part in tactical exercises
17:05 Liberian Registry, RINA and d’Amico leverage remote technologies for vessel inspections in response to COVID-19
16:50 Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet completed unofficial visit to Indonesia
16:35 Maersk Product Tankers delivers improved financial results and makes strategic progress in 2019
16:22 Tallinna Sadam comments regarding COVID-19 impact to its operations and results
16:04 Chevron Marine Cloud Solutions to support shipping’s digital transformation
15:34 Wärtsilä advances future fuel capabilities with first ammonia tests
15:03 CMA CGM launches SEAPRIORITY Go
14:40 Port of Antwerp Covid-19 Taskforce confirms that port is 100% operational
14:21 ABP invests in a fleet of electric forklifts at the Port of Hull
14:03 Fugro partners with SEA-KIT International to develop new range of uncrewed surface vessels
13:52 FESCO and Rail Cargo Logistics-RUS organized first delivery of oil in flexitanks from Krasnoyarsk Territory to China
13:32 HHLA expects strong decrease in earnings due to 2020 coronavirus pandemic
13:28 Saimaa Canal to open on 30 March 2020 for cargo traffic
13:04 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for Amphitrite with SwissMarine
12:35 Polskie LNG launches 2020 Open Season Procedure for LNG Terminal in Świnoujście
12:04 Port of Hamburg: Lease and fees deferral for the port sector
11:47 Floating workshop PM-56 of RF NAvy's Black Sea Fleet makes transition to Mediterranean Sea
11:21 Tallink Grupp foresees no dividend payment for 2019 financial year
11:03 COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong)’s net profit increased by 16% YoY
10:50 Transit navigation in Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW opened ahead of schedule
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 25
10:29 OOIL records net profit for 2019 of US$1.3 billion
10:18 Tallink ferries might be temporarily exempted from port dues at the Port of Riga
09:49 Bunker prices continue falling at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:30 Brent Crude futures price is up 3.17% to $28, Light Sweet Crude – up 3.75% to $24.91
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is down to 603 points

2020 March 24

18:26 ‘Taskforce Corona Zeebrugge’ closely follows COVID-19 situation in Zeebrugge and the impact on port operations
18:06 ZIM promotes wider use of electronic bill of lading during the Coronavirus crisis
17:57 Multipurpose Reloading Complex invested RUB 31 million in environment protection in 2019, 8 times more YoY
17:36 OOCL announces China New Zealand service enhancements
17:06 Port of Rotterdam remains operational after stricter government measures
16:25 Abu Dhabi Ports signs strategic agreement with ACT to build the first commercial bulk liquid storage terminal in Abu Dhabi
16:05 Republic of the Marshall Islands urges countries to treat seafarers as key transport workers
15:48 Bunker prices go down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:31 Two Harvey Gulf vessels supplied with Evac Evolution ballast water management systems
15:04 Ports of Stockholm halves port fees
14:34 Italian ports are fully operational despite COVID-19: Italian Ports Association
14:23 Huntington Ingalls Industries announces leadership changes at its Newport News Shipbuilding division
14:18 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau to design river-going ekranoplane estimated at RUB 812 million
13:36 Russian Railways and Kuzbass agree on volumes of coal transportation in 2020
13:04 NOVATEK obtains plot of land for construction of LNG transshipment terminal in Murmansk Region
12:19 Mikhail Poluboyarinov appointed as General Director of STLC
11:20 375 ships built over 25 years to 107 designs of Marine Engineering Bureau
11:02 CMA CGM announces PSS from Romania to the Mediterranean
10:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 24
09:54 Rosmorrechflot says first phase of coal terminal in Muchke Bay completed
09:31 Brent Crude futures price is up 3.74% to $28.04, Light Sweet Crude – up 4.7% to $24.46
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is down to 617 points

2020 March 23

18:07 PIL Singapore activates Business Continuity Plan
17:33 CMA CGM cancels Winter Surcharge on Imports into St Petersburg, Ust-Luga & Bronka (Russia)
17:15 A-LF SEA hull coating selected by Gaslog for drydocking programme
16:48 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Star to continue operation on Paldiski-Sassnitz route
16:12 COVID-19: BPO calls for EC and EU member States to work together with transport sector and keep trade going
15:30 VTB acquires 50-pct share of Grain Terminal Complex “Taman” (ZTKT)
15:04 Wärtsilä delivers a navigation simulator and specific mathematical models to the Satakunta University of Applied Sciences
14:29 NOVATEK BoD recommends 2019 dividend