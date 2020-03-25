2020 March 25 12:04

Port of Hamburg: Lease and fees deferral for the port sector

All tenants of the Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) in the port of Hamburg can apply for the interest-free moratorium of the building- and land lease for the months April, May and June, the company said in its release. Payments can be deferred until December 31, 2020. The Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg furthermore supports the port industry in the current difficult situation by deferring charges. Ocean carriers, inland shipping companies and port skippers for example are able to request a moratorium for port dues payments for the months of April, May and June. This deferral can also be granted until December 31, 2020.

In the case of berth occupancy charges, particularly environmentally friendly vessels are to be relieved to a considerable extent. The decisive factor here, is the so-called tier-level of the ship, an international emission classification. From March 17 to June 30, 2020 the following extended rebates are applicable to all ocean-going vessels for their laytime:



100% rebate for vessels that have continuously obtained shore power from renewable energy in the port

90% rebate for tier-3 vessels and/or vessels that have obtained shore power,

50% rebate for tier-2 vessels

20% rebate for tier-1 vessels.

In order to relieve the burden on passenger shipping, including barges, which was particularly hit hard by the Corona crisis, the HPA will waive all port dues – the so-called combi-dues – for the entire second quarter of 2020.

Senator for Economics Michael Westhagemann: “The Port of Hamburg must continue to operate without restrictions, even in the most difficult times. That is why we help the port companies – in addition to the rescue package put in place by the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg for all companies affected by the Corona crisis throughout Hamburg – inter alia through the deferral of leases and fees. Quick action is necessary now. That is why I have asked the HPA for immediate implementation of these measures.“

Senator for Finance Andreas Dressel: “The rescue package and protective umbrella also includes the Port of Hamburg. The coordinated aid package will also help this part of the maritime industry to stem the economic impacts of the Coronavirus. Especially in the current situation, the Port of Hamburg can rely on the support of the Senate of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg. Our assertion still applies. We make what is necessary possible. Arrangements for the implementation of the other components of the rescue package are currently in full swing. Yesterday’s decisions of the Federal Government are currently being incorporated into our relief efforts.“

An informal written application to the HPA is all that is required for a deferral of leases and port fees.