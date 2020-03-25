2020 March 25 10:29

OOIL records net profit for 2019 of US$1.3 billion

On 23 March, OOIL announced 2019 annual results, the company said in its release. The net profit attributable to shareholders was US$1.3 billion, and if excluding the one-off gain from the sale of its interests in the Long Beach Container Terminal, the recurring net profit for the year reached US$195 million, up by 80% as compared with the US$108 million in 2018.

In 2019, global economic growth continued to be relatively low, and escalating trade frictions gave rise to uncertainty throughout the year. In this context, OOCL strengthened coordination with COSCO SHIPPING Lines and achieved significant synergies with the implementation of dual-brand strategy. The total synergies realized in 2019 exceeded the target set at the beginning of the year. These highly tangible synergy benefits, achieved through effective network planning, equipment management, joint procurement and co-operation in IT, became one of the key factors for the company to achieve outstanding performance.

In 2019, OOCL maintained steady growth of business volume and fleet capacity, with total cargo volume growing by 3.8% and total revenue growing by 4.7%. As at the end of 2019, OOCL operated a fleet of 104 vessels or 733,580 TEUs, representing a growth of 4.6% as compared with the total capacity at the end of 2018. OOCL will continue this steady growth, and it is in this context that the company has decided to implement the ship renewal plan that was made five years ago and ordered five new building vessels. These are the first vessels to be ordered by the OOIL group since 2015. Not only will these modern, efficient vessels improve its cost structure, fill the capacity gap caused by the reduced chartered capacity after expiry in the future and further improve the company’s environmental protection and green operation level, and they also serve as clear evidence of the entire group’s continuing commitment to the very successful dual brand strategy.