  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 25 10:18

    Tallink ferries might be temporarily exempted from port dues at the Port of Riga

    Due to the restrictions imposed on international passenger traffic and with the aim to reduce the prevalence of COVID-19, the Tallink ferry traffic between Riga and Stockholm has also been suspended. Thinking about solutions to support the port company in crisis at this moment, the Freeport of Riga Authority says it will decide on the possibility of temporarily releasing the two Tallink Line ferries, which are currently in forced downtime at the Port of Riga, from port dues.

    “In this situation, we need to look for solutions to support our partners and overcome this crisis together, while thinking about the future when the situation returns to normal. Today any downtime has a particularly negative impact on passenger carriers, which suffer significant financial losses every day. These are the companies that provide jobs, pay taxes and support the economy of our country. Therefore, with the aim to provide support and help to overcome this difficult economic situation, we will decide on exempting both Tallink line ferries, remaining in the port, from the berthing due until it is possible to resume passenger traffic, ”comments Viesturs Zeps, Chairman of the Freeport of Riga Board.

    On March 13 this year, the government decided to declare a state of emergency, stating that Latvia's border will be closed for international passenger traffic as of March 17, so both Tallink ferries carried out their last passenger transportation voyage and returned to the port of Riga on March 16.

    On March 18, the Tallink ferry “Romantika”, in cooperation with the foreign services of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia and in compliance with the stringent security measures carried out an emergency voyage to Sassnitz, Germany with the aim to bring back Baltic citizens, which had problems returning to their home countries due to travel restrictions. The ferry arrived at the Freeport with 476 passengers on board, including 203 residents of Latvia. In total, more than 110 people were involved in passenger transportation from Germany to Riga, half of them being Tallink employees and another half - representatives of various responsible institutions and services.

    Since March 19 both Tallink Line ferries - “Isabelle” and “Romantika” are idle and moored at the Port of Riga.

    JSC “Tallink Latvija” has been operating in the port of Riga since 2006, and since 2011 it has been and remains the only passenger ferry line operating in the port of Riga. Over fourteen years of operation (2006-2019) more than 8 million people have used the line transportation services, and in 2019 more than 100 thousand passengers were transported by the line ferries.

Другие новости по темам: Covid-19, Tallink, ferries, Riga  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 25

18:06 The European Commission prolongs the validity of block exemption for liner shipping consortia
17:52 Rosmorrechflot issues draft public declaration of its key goals and priorities for 2020
17:35 CE Delft study confirms bio and synthetic LNG provide a viable pathway towards decarbonisation
17:21 About 30 warships and vessels of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet to take part in tactical exercises
17:05 Liberian Registry, RINA and d’Amico leverage remote technologies for vessel inspections in response to COVID-19
16:50 Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet completed unofficial visit to Indonesia
16:35 Maersk Product Tankers delivers improved financial results and makes strategic progress in 2019
16:22 Tallinna Sadam comments regarding COVID-19 impact to its operations and results
16:04 Chevron Marine Cloud Solutions to support shipping’s digital transformation
15:34 Wärtsilä advances future fuel capabilities with first ammonia tests
15:03 CMA CGM launches SEAPRIORITY Go
14:40 Port of Antwerp Covid-19 Taskforce confirms that port is 100% operational
14:21 ABP invests in a fleet of electric forklifts at the Port of Hull
14:03 Fugro partners with SEA-KIT International to develop new range of uncrewed surface vessels
13:52 FESCO and Rail Cargo Logistics-RUS organized first delivery of oil in flexitanks from Krasnoyarsk Territory to China
13:32 HHLA expects strong decrease in earnings due to 2020 coronavirus pandemic
13:28 Saimaa Canal to open on 30 March 2020 for cargo traffic
13:04 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for Amphitrite with SwissMarine
12:35 Polskie LNG launches 2020 Open Season Procedure for LNG Terminal in Świnoujście
12:04 Port of Hamburg: Lease and fees deferral for the port sector
11:47 Floating workshop PM-56 of RF NAvy's Black Sea Fleet makes transition to Mediterranean Sea
11:21 Tallink Grupp foresees no dividend payment for 2019 financial year
11:03 COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong)’s net profit increased by 16% YoY
10:50 Transit navigation in Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW opened ahead of schedule
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 25
10:29 OOIL records net profit for 2019 of US$1.3 billion
10:18 Tallink ferries might be temporarily exempted from port dues at the Port of Riga
09:49 Bunker prices continue falling at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:30 Brent Crude futures price is up 3.17% to $28, Light Sweet Crude – up 3.75% to $24.91
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is down to 603 points

2020 March 24

18:26 ‘Taskforce Corona Zeebrugge’ closely follows COVID-19 situation in Zeebrugge and the impact on port operations
18:06 ZIM promotes wider use of electronic bill of lading during the Coronavirus crisis
17:57 Multipurpose Reloading Complex invested RUB 31 million in environment protection in 2019, 8 times more YoY
17:36 OOCL announces China New Zealand service enhancements
17:06 Port of Rotterdam remains operational after stricter government measures
16:25 Abu Dhabi Ports signs strategic agreement with ACT to build the first commercial bulk liquid storage terminal in Abu Dhabi
16:05 Republic of the Marshall Islands urges countries to treat seafarers as key transport workers
15:48 Bunker prices go down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:31 Two Harvey Gulf vessels supplied with Evac Evolution ballast water management systems
15:04 Ports of Stockholm halves port fees
14:34 Italian ports are fully operational despite COVID-19: Italian Ports Association
14:23 Huntington Ingalls Industries announces leadership changes at its Newport News Shipbuilding division
14:18 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau to design river-going ekranoplane estimated at RUB 812 million
13:36 Russian Railways and Kuzbass agree on volumes of coal transportation in 2020
13:04 NOVATEK obtains plot of land for construction of LNG transshipment terminal in Murmansk Region
12:19 Mikhail Poluboyarinov appointed as General Director of STLC
11:20 375 ships built over 25 years to 107 designs of Marine Engineering Bureau
11:02 CMA CGM announces PSS from Romania to the Mediterranean
10:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 24
09:54 Rosmorrechflot says first phase of coal terminal in Muchke Bay completed
09:31 Brent Crude futures price is up 3.74% to $28.04, Light Sweet Crude – up 4.7% to $24.46
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is down to 617 points

2020 March 23

18:07 PIL Singapore activates Business Continuity Plan
17:33 CMA CGM cancels Winter Surcharge on Imports into St Petersburg, Ust-Luga & Bronka (Russia)
17:15 A-LF SEA hull coating selected by Gaslog for drydocking programme
16:48 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Star to continue operation on Paldiski-Sassnitz route
16:12 COVID-19: BPO calls for EC and EU member States to work together with transport sector and keep trade going
15:30 VTB acquires 50-pct share of Grain Terminal Complex “Taman” (ZTKT)
15:04 Wärtsilä delivers a navigation simulator and specific mathematical models to the Satakunta University of Applied Sciences
14:29 NOVATEK BoD recommends 2019 dividend