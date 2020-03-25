-
2020 March 25 09:49
Bunker prices continue falling at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
Global oil prices are showing a strong growth after a last week fall. That should be attributed to a possibility of an oil alliance between the United States and Saudi Arabia.
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, MGO price at port St. Petersburg fell to $310 pmt, as low as in March 2016 ($312 pmt). Global oil prices have slightly increased following the record fall.
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $145 pmt (-$20).
Average price of MGO - $290 pmt (-$5).
Average price of ULSFO - $260 pmt (-$5).
Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $210 pmt (-$25).
Bunker prices at flat the Port of Rotterdam:
- IFO-380 НS - $171 (+$4).
- MGO - $293 (+$9).
- ULSFO 0,1% - $270 (+$10).
- VLSFO 0,5% - $220 (-$10).
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
