2020 March 24 17:57

Multipurpose Reloading Complex invested RUB 31 million in environment protection in 2019, 8 times more YoY

Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC (MRC) operating in the port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region) says it boosted investments in implementation of its environmental programme of 2019 eight times, year-on-year, to RUB 31 million. Almost 90% of that amount was allocated for acquisition of ecological equipment as well as planning and surveying activities in the field of environment protection.

The company expanded its fleet of equipment with three local sprinkling units for multipurpose grabbing equipment. They ensure dust suppression while handling loose cargo: at the moment of grab opening, a finely dispersed water cloud is created to prevent spreading of dust particles in the air. The system can be operated both manually and automatically. MRC also purchased a multipurpose vehicle for cleaning of berths and storage yards.

The planning and surveying activities included effectiveness analysis of different wastewater treatment modes, evaluation of required amount and optimal layout of ecological equipment on the terminal.

In 2019, MRC enhanced its control of air and wastewater quality as well as level of acoustic load. The company’s expenses for environment monitoring performed by specialists of accredited laboratories totaled RUB 1.3 million, 35% more, year-on-year. The number of parameters for evaluation of air quality grew from 5 to 12 with the frequency of noise measurements increased from quarterly to monthly, both in daytime and in night hours.

The monitoring findings show no above-limit impact of the terminal activities on the environment.

Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC (MRC), is a cargo terminal in the port of Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region, specializing in unloading, storage and loading of general and bulk cargoes. The main cargo is export power coal. In 2019, MRC handled 5.17 million tonnes of cargo.