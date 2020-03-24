2020 March 24 18:26

‘Taskforce Corona Zeebrugge’ closely follows COVID-19 situation in Zeebrugge and the impact on port operations

On Monday 23 March 2020, the port authority of Zeebrugge organised a taskforce meeting to discuss and evaluate the COVID-19 situation in the port and to evaluate the impact on the port’s operations and the challenges the port of Zeebrugge is facing in the midst of this global crisis, the company said in its release.

The taskforce meeting is held on a weekly basis and is attended by several crucial partners in Zeebrugge such as APZI-Voka West Flanders, pilotage, Boluda Towage Europe, CEWEZ (port labour), Traffic Center Zeebrugge, and the Shipping Association Bruges-Zeebrugge.

Prior to the meeting, a team of the port authority’s commercial department and APZI (Association of Port of Zeebrugge Interests) reaches out to companies in Zeebrugge (terminals, liners, logistic companies, production companies) and asks them about their current situation and concerns. This information is then discussed within the taskforce.

Rik Goetinck, CEO a.i. Port of Zeebrugge: “The taskforce follows the situation in Zeebrugge in a structural manner. It allows us to detect problems in any sector in Zeebrugge at an early stage and work together to come up with a solution. Today we were able to conclude that the port of Zeebrugge is still in operation at all levels. We are of course experiencing some slowdowns and the port is not as operational as it would be in a ‘normal’ situation, but every one is working hard to stay in business and that is our main concern at this time.”