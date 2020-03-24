2020 March 24 18:06

ZIM promotes wider use of electronic bill of lading during the Coronavirus crisis

ZIM has completed an additional stage in advancing electronic bill of lading (e-B/L) with the launch of a fully operational e-B/L issued from its legacy system, the company said in its release.

The first shipment with automatically managed e-documentations from ZIM’s legacy system through Wave platform was completed last month by leading Israeli exporter Gan Shmuel Group, and its freight forwarder ICL Intelligent logistics, which embraced the opportunity to improve their end-to-end service and accompanying customer experience while benefiting from significant time and cost reductions and added efficiencies.

The Wave technology enabling the process is designed to reflect issuance of original paper documents and associated processes in an entirely digital format that matches the legal standards recognized and practiced by the international trade industry, thus reducing the inefficiencies, risks, and losses.