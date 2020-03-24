2020 March 24 17:36

OOCL announces China New Zealand service enhancements

OOCL will be offering the fastest transit times for southbound shipments from North-East Asian markets to Wellington, the company said in its release. OOCL direct port call to Wellington will replace Port Chalmers in order to match market demand changes in the New Zealand trade.

The effective southbound voyage will be via the APL Denver (v 349s), ETA Shanghai on May 14, while the effective northbound voyage will be via the APL Denver (v 350N), ETD Wellington on June 11.

The new CNS port rotation: Shanghai > Ningbo > Shekou > Kaohsiung > Brisbane > Auckland > Lyttelton > Wellington > Napier > Tauranga > Hong Kong > Keelung > Shanghai