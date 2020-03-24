2020 March 24 17:06

Port of Rotterdam remains operational after stricter government measures

The port of Rotterdam will remain operational 24/7, even after the stricter measures announced by the Dutch government on Monday evening, 23 March 2020, to combat the spread of coronavirus. This is as expected given the fact that the government has already designated shipping handling and the associated processes in the logistics chain as a vital process to keep society running, the company said in its release.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority, the port business community and nautical service providers in the port will continue to comply with the health guidelines and recommendations of the authorities such as working from home where possible, keeping a safe distance and good personal hygiene.