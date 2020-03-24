2020 March 24 16:25

Abu Dhabi Ports signs strategic agreement with ACT to build the first commercial bulk liquid storage terminal in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Ports has signed a strategic agreement with Saudi Arabia based Arabian Chemical Terminals (ACT) that will see the development of the emirate’s first greenfield commercial bulk liquid storage terminal at its flagship, deep-water Khalifa Port, the company said in its release.

Further diversifying Abu Dhabi Ports’ portfolio with enhanced capabilities in the handling of liquid bulk products and gases, the project will benefit existing customers and attract new customers in the region seeking liquid bulk storage.

Serving as the first terminal to be developed by ACT in the UAE and specifically in Abu Dhabi, the facility’s strategic location and advanced facilities, which will deliver world-class logistics and industrial services, is expected to appeal to ACT’s current clientele that includes some of the world’s largest oil and gas firms. Both new and existing customers will be able to take advantage of Khalifa Port’s strategic location combined with its improved maritime, logistics, and industrial capabilities.

The agreement for the bulk liquid terminal, which will be developed on a 50,000 square metre land plot adjacent to a 16 metre deep-water quay access, with option for an additional 150,000 square metres of land, was signed by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports and Rakan Alireza, Managing Director of Arabian Chemical Terminals Ltd and Deputy Managing Director of Reza Investment Company Ltd.

As per the agreement, the project is set to be completed in two phases with the first stage slated for commissioning in the second half of 2022 entailing the deployment of 44 storage tanks sized 1250 and 3000 tonnes each. The terminal’s second phase will commence following expansion of the surrounding area and will consist of a number of larger industrial storage tanks and spheres.

Upon completion, the facility will be able to handle a number of liquid bulk products. Broadening the range of capabilities and value offering for Abu Dhabi Ports’ clients, the new bulk liquid storage terminal at Khalifa Port will provide customers with the opportunity to reduce their costs of outsourcing their liquid and gas expenditures.

Beyond the development of the bulk liquid terminal, ACT is exploring different opportunities to expand its service offering at Khalifa Port and its surrounding environment. This expansion includes the facilitation of fuel bunker services for port customers, drumming and ISO filling services, the development of an independent laboratory, realisation of MARPOL slops reception facilities, ADR qualified trucking and distribution services, as well as offering stevedoring services that will support other liquid product custody transfers.

ACT is also considering new avenues to support KIZAD and its clients, such as providing them with feedstock offerings or assistance in selling their yields, in addition to cooperating with the industrial zone to develop warehouses for both dry and liquid goods.