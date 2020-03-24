2020 March 24 15:04

Ports of Stockholm halves port fees

To ensure the continuous flow of shipping and the transport of goods between Sweden and its neighbouring countries, Ports of Stockholm has halved port fees for ferries at all three of the company’s ports, the company said in its release.

By taking this action the company hopes to help maintain as many sailings as possible at the three ports, both over the shorter and longer term.

“We need to support our customers in maintaining what is a societally important function for the transport of goods to and from our neighbouring countries. By halving port fees we hope to contribute to maintaining this traffic that in many ways functions as a bridge between us and our neighbours,” says Thomas Andersson, Ports of Stockholm Managing Director.

The reduction in port fees applies to ferries. The new tariffs will apply for one month, starting from the 17th of March onwards.