2020 March 24 13:36

Russian Railways and Kuzbass agree on volumes of coal transportation in 2020

Oleg Belozerov, Russian Railways General Director and Board Chairman, and Sergey Tsivilev, Kuzbass Governor, have signed additional agreements to the agreement on cooperation in railway transportation of goods produced in the Kemerovo Region between 2019 and 2035 signed on 6 June 2019 at the Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian Railways says in a press release.



According to the document, Russian Railways undertakes transportation of coal in the southern and north-western directions basing on indications offered by the Kemerovo Region authorities.



In 2020, Russian Railways is to carry over 21.1 million tonnes of coal southwards including at least 9.41 million tonnes of export coal bound for Russian ports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin.



Besides, 64 million tonnes of Kuzbass coal is to be transported in the north-western direction including 50.35 million tonnes of export coal bound for Russian ports of the North-West Region.



The volumes are comparable to those of 2019.



Russian Railways earlier made a decision on providing a maximum possible discount of 12.8% for transportation of export heating coal to the ports of Russia’s South and North-West.



Related links:



Russian Railways cuts down tariffs for transportation of export heating coal>>>>

Russian Railways’ tariffs reduced for export heating coal bound for southern ports of Russia>>>>