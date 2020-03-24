2020 March 24 12:19

Mikhail Poluboyarinov appointed as General Director of STLC

The Government of the Russian Federation appointed Mikhail Poluboyarinov as General Director of PAO State Transport Leasing Company (STLC), the company says in a press release.



Mikhail Poluboyarinov takes the helm of the company from 24 March 2020. His previous position – First Deputy to the Chairman of VEV.RF – BoD Member.



According to the statement, the appointment of Mikhail Poluboyarinov as the head of STLC “is a significant step towards further development of the company: implementation of large-scale projects in the sphere of transport, increase of business performance and market share”.



“The key task of STLC is to become a reliable and financially stable partner of the Government in implementation of transport projects. In this respect, we will develop partnership with VEB.RF. Transport is an integral component of urban economy. VEB has an essential competence here. Integration of our efforts can give an impetus to renovation of the transport system throughout Russia”, said Mikhail Poluboyarinov.



Sergey Khramagin, who had been heading STLC from 2012, will remain the member of BoD.



Mikhail Poluboyarinov has been with VEB from 2009 after a decade with Aeroflot. He used to head BoD of RusHydro, Zarubezneft and Aeroflot. As the First Deputy to the Chairman of VEV.RF, Mikhail Poluboyarinov was in charge of business development, work with troubled assets and finances (from 2018).



The State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) is Russia’s largest player in the lease market. It leases out aircraft, vessels, rail transport, road vehicles and special equipment to domestic transport enterprises and invests in the development of Russia's transport infrastructure. The company's sole shareholder is the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Transport. GTLK holds double B ratings from the world’s three leading international rating agencies and an A+(RU) national rating from ACRA. As of 30 September 2020, GTLK assets exceeded RUB 628 billion.