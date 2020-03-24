2020 March 24 11:20

375 ships built over 25 years to 107 designs of Marine Engineering Bureau

From the date of its foundation, Marine Engineering Bureau has developed 107 designs used for construction of 375 ships of sea, river and mixed navigation. As Gennady Yegorov, General Director of MEB, told IAA PortNews this figure includes 180 dry cargo/bulk/Ro-Ro ships, 135 tankers and product-oil-bulk-ore carriers; 15 icebreakers and multifunctional rescue ships; 10 tugboats; 9 ferries; 7 cruise and leisure ships; 4 buoy tenders; 4 seagoing livestock carriers; 2 environmental response boats; 2 hopper barges; 2 harbor transshipment facilities; world’s first processing crab catcher; LPG carrier; helideck-berth etc.