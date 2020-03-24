-
2020 March 24 11:02
CMA CGM announces PSS from Romania to the Mediterranean
CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rate from March 23rd, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice :
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin Range: From Romania
Destination Range: To West Mediterranean, East Mediterranean, North Africa & Morocco
Cargo: Dry
Date of application: From March 23rd, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
Amounts: USD 30 per TEU0 Links
