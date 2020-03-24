2020 March 24 11:02

CMA CGM announces PSS from Romania to the Mediterranean

CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rate from March 23rd, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice :

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From Romania

Destination Range: To West Mediterranean, East Mediterranean, North Africa & Morocco

Cargo: Dry

Date of application: From March 23rd, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Amounts: USD 30 per TEU