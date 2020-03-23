-
PIL Singapore activates Business Continuity Plan
PIL activates Business Continuity Plan (BCP) with effect from 24th March 2020 where half of its team will work from home. This arrangement will continue until further notice.
BCP is triggered as precautionary measures and in response to Ministry of Health's advisory in order to control the further spread of the Covid-19 virus.
