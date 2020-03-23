2020 March 23 16:48

Tallink Grupp’s vessel Star to continue operation on Paldiski-Sassnitz route

Tallink Grupp has today announced that it has today been commissioned by the Estonian Ministry of Economics and Communication to continue to operate the group’s vessel Star on the Paldiski-Sassnitz route. The route has been commissioned by the ministry to ensure continuing movement of goods between the Baltics and the Nordics and Western Europe during the coronavirus situation.

The vessel’s cargo capacity is 100 lorries and 10 passenger vehicles. Passengers without vehicles will not be allowed on board. Food and medical supplies transport will be prioritised during the booking process.

Accommodation for all cargo drivers will be provided in cabins.

The exact schedule of Star for departures from 27 March 2020 will be agreed today, 23 March and will be communicated thereafter without delay.

