2020 March 23 15:30

VTB acquires 50-pct share of Grain Terminal Complex “Taman” (ZTKT)

Demetra Holding LLC (a company of VTB Group) has acquired a 50-pct share of Taman Grain Terminal Holdings Limited which owns 100% of Grain Terminal Complex “Taman” (ZTKT), a deep-water terminal for grain transshipment, VEB says in a press release.



Demetra Holding LLC has purchased the share from Kernel Holdings S.A., an agricultural holding of Ukraine. VTB partner in ZTKT is Glencore Agriculture with its 50-pct share held by via Renaisco B.V. The transaction meets the requirement of Russian laws and the applicable foreign legislation.



ZTKT is the only deep-water terminal dedicated for grain exports via the port of Taman.



ZTKT shareholders are set to invest in the development and expansion of the terminal’s throughput capacity, particularly through the construction of a railway branch allowing for acceptance of grain delivered by railway transport.



Grain Terminal Complex “Taman” LLC is among the promising and dynamically developing grain terminals of Russia on the Black Sea. It offers a wide range of services related to grain transshipment. The terminal’s annual capacity is 4 million tonnes. It features high-performance equipment and modern process instrumentation and control.