2020 March 23 15:04

Wärtsilä delivers a navigation simulator and specific mathematical models to the Satakunta University of Applied Sciences

The technology group Wärtsilä has delivered a navigation simulator and specific mathematical models to the Satakunta University of Applied Sciences (SAMK) in the city of Rauma, Finland, the company said in its release. These will be used as an essential enabler in the Intelligent Shipping Technology Test Laboratory (ISTLAB) project, which aims at creating a technically precise testing environment for remotely controlled, autonomous vessels.

The contract with Wärtsilä was signed in the 4th quarter of 2019. The test laboratory project is the first of its kind in the world, and its unique approach makes it of great interest, and of great value, to the global maritime community. The programme will, in turn, identify and open the prospects and possibilities for remote pilotage.

Wärtsilä and SAMK have worked in close cooperation for more than 20 years. The university already has a full mission simulator with six bridges at its facility, which was installed in 2016.

WäRTSILä IN BRIEF:

