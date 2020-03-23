2020 March 23 13:51

Sakhalin Energy Investment Company extends Svitzer contract by ten years

Svitzer, global towage operator and part of Maersk, is announcing a ten-year extension of its marine service contract with Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd., a consortium set up to develop and manage the Sakhalin-II project, aimed at producing and exporting oil and liquefied gas.

Svitzer has been providing towage services to the Sakhalin-II project since 2007. The extension, which comes into effect in November 2022, supports the mooring of more than 1,800 gas carriers with a vessel fleet of four Robert Allen ice-breaking tugs and two mooring boats. These vessels are operated by a team of 58 Russian crew members, supported by nine onshore staff. With the COVID-19 virus making life difficult for people and putting a strain on global trade, towage plays a crucial part in the logistics value chain – bringing vessels and cargo safely in and out of ports and terminals.

COMMENTING ON THE EXTENSION, ALAN BRADLEY, CLUSTER MANAGER - ASIA, SAID: “We are very pleased that Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd. have chosen Svitzer as its preferred partner for ten more years. With the extension we are able to continue to play an important role in ensuring that oil, gas, food, and supplies are reaching people and homes. Our goal is to ensure we always support the customer’s business by providing efficient marine services in their terminal – the extension of a contract as significant as this one gives us confidence that we are adding value. To witness the dedication and pride our colleagues in Sakhalin take in their jobs day-to-day makes me very proud, and gives me confidence in our ability to deliver safe, efficient and high quality services in the most challenging of environments.”

With this long-term agreement, Svitzer remains committed to ensuring reliable and safe marine operations for Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd. in a harsh and remote area of the world. The operation in Sakhalin is part of Svitzer’s Asia and Middle East region (AMEA). Here, Svitzer employs 1,225 people and 109 vessels, delivering marine services to global and regional customers across 10 countries.

ABOUT SVITZER

Since 1833, Svitzer has provided safety and support at sea as a standalone towage operator and as part of A.P. Moller - Maersk. With 4,000 employees, a fleet of more than 430 vessels and operations all over the world, we are the global market leader within towage and marine related services.