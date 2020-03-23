2020 March 23 13:46

Rosmorport established center for prevention of Covid-19 spread

By the order of FSUE Rosmorport, a center for prevention of Covid-19 spread was established and started operation on 20 March 2020, the company says in a press release.



This measure has been undertaken in pursuance of the Russian Prime Minister’s instructions.

The order approves the team of the center, its tasks, authorities and functions as well as the plan of high priority measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.



