2020 March 23 13:18

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 9,326 in RF spot market

Between March 16 and March 20, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation fell by RUB 2,327 against the previous week to RUB 9,326 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district was flat at RUB 8,350 per tonne, in the Central district – fell by RUB 2,955 to RUB 6,603, in the Volga federal district – fell by RUB 3,042 to RUB 6,139, in the Southern federal district fell by RUB 1,500 to RUB 13,350, in the Siberian federal district – decreased by RUB 1,498 to RUB 14,207, in the Far East federal district fell by RUB 1,205 to RUB 19,520.