2020 March 23 14:02

Port of Oakland provides COVID-19 updates via blog

Port of Oakland introduced the update feature on its website.

The blog includes reports from the Port of Oakland and its Oakland International Airport. Both facilities have been declared essential operations and are functioning normally despite shelter-in-place orders.

A blog post this morning restates that all Port operations remain open. The statement follows an order last night by California Gov. Gavin Newsom expanding shelter-in-place statewide. The mandate is intended to slow the spread of coronavirus.

San Francisco Bay Area counties imposed shelter orders earlier this week. Those restrictions exempted trade and transportation hubs such as the Seaport and Airport. The governor’s order includes the same exemptions. It extends to other supply chain businesses such as railroads, freight haulers and warehouse operators.

About the Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows. Together with its business partners, the Port supports more than 84,000 jobs in Northern California.