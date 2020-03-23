2020 March 23 13:02

Autoterminal Khalifa Port launches state-of-the-art technical centre

Autoterminal Khalifa Port, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Ports and Autoterminal Barcelona, the operator of the advanced RoRo terminal at Khalifa Port, has unveiled an all-new technical centre aimed at diversifying the portfolio of services on offer to customers, the company said in its release.

As the first facility of its kind in the region, the centre provides a wide range of value-added services for customers within the Middle East’s automotive market. From pre-delivery inspection to accessory fitting, automotive importers stand to benefit from reduced labour and transportation costs, as vehicles can be prepared for showroom display or the receiving consignee without needing to visit a third-party facility.

In addition to offering car washing, pre-delivery inspection and polishing on site, the facility will have the capability to conduct smart repairs, as well as accessorise and convert vehicles. The site will also provide a refuelling service in the near future, which will ensure vehicles are fuelled before their departure from Khalifa Port.

The processing of vehicles through Autoterminal Khalifa Port, including the technical centre, is carried out via the Carsys app, a superior automotive terminal management platform.

Developed in-house, the app allows users to scan and log vehicles passing through the facility. In addition to ensuring accurate reporting and guaranteeing the traceability of all operations carried out on the vehicles, the Carsys app also allows its users to track the movement of their cars in real-time.



The new technical centre is the latest addition to Autoterminal Khalifa Port and expands the already extensive capabilities of the platform, which is considered the ideal Ro-Ro terminal in the GCC. Featuring pollution free storage for up to 15,000 vehicles, Autoterminal Khalifa Port offers multimodal solutions for automotive customers looking to either import vehicles to the UAE or distribute from the Middle East to East Africa and Western India.