2020 March 23 12:30

Hai Phong Port Joint Stock Company signs a pre-investment consulting contract to build container berths No 3 and 4 in Hai Phong International Gateway Port

Hai Phong Port Joint Stock Company has recently signed a pre-investment consulting contract to build container berths No 3 and 4 in Hai Phong International Gateway Port, the company said in its release.

The contract will be carried out by the Construction Consultation Joint Stock Company for Maritime Building (CMB).

In October 2019, the Prime Minister approved an investment project worth nearly 6.95 trillion VND (297.6 million USD) to construct container berths No 3 and 4 in the Hai Phong International Gateway Port. The project is invested by the Hai Phong Port Joint Stock Company, a subsidiary of the Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines)

The project includes the two berths, which are capable of receiving container vessels of up to 100,000 DWT, and a barge berth which is able to welcome barges of 160 TEUs and handle 1.1 million TEUs of goods per year.

It is scheduled to be completed by 2025 and the container berth No 3 will be put into operation in 2022.

The first two container berths in the Hai Phong International Gateway Port were inaugurated in 2018, serving container ships of up to 50,000 DWT./.