2020 March 23 12:05

BIMCO offers free information on ports

As the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) continues to spread across different parts of the world, BIMCO is opening the port information section on its website with the aim to assist the industry.

The port information section on BIMCO’s website consists of information obtained through publicly available sources, intelligence provided by local members as well as information purchased from IHS Markit.

By using various sources, BIMCO can provide a detailed picture of the operative practicalities of individual ports, regions, states and countries. The modules included in the port information database depend on the administrative level:

For national and regional/state level, the most frequently used modules are: Taxes and tariffs; Restrictions and sanctions; Environment.

At port level, the most frequently used modules are: Information; Access and navigation; Facilities.

Users will find the relevant holidays at all levels, which are frequently updated according to the latest available information. It is not unusual that charterers and owners agree to be guided by the BIMCO Holiday Calendar in order to avoid doubt over what is considered a holiday under the charter party.

Where differences occur between what is stated in the Holiday Calendar and actual experience, either regarding holidays or working hours, we will always recommend seeking information on the BIMCO website which is continually updated. This may initially explain a discrepancy. Should further investigation be required, members can contact for further advice and guidance.

To access the port information, go to the Ships, ports and voyage planning section and use the orange search bar to find the country, region or port you are enquiring about.