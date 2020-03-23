2020 March 23 11:42

BC Ferries matches capacity to meet current demand

In response to an approximately 40 per cent decline in traffic as a result of COVID19, BC Ferries advises customers it is cancelling the additional sailings scheduled in April on four routes. This allows the company to continue to provide essential services to coastal communities, while safeguarding resources of the ferry system for when traffic increases.

Supplemental sailings that were originally scheduled for popular travel times in April are now cancelled and the routes are operating on the new daily schedules.

Customers with reservations on cancelled sailings on the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay, Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay – Langdale routes will be contacted by Customer Care and moved to the next available sailing. Customers with reservations on cancelled sailings on the Tsawwassen – Southern Gulf Islands will be refunded.

BC Ferries will ensure that capacity always remains above demand to ensure coastal communities have reliable access to marine transportation and the continued transportation of essential goods communities rely on.

BC Ferries has undertaken a number of important measures to ensure the health and safety of customers who need to continue to travel.

As this situation is rapidly evolving, BC Ferries encourages customers to monitor the website for any additional changes to service.