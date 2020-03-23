2020 March 23 10:43

FESCO and RZD Logistics expanding range of goods transported from Asia-Pacific countries to Europe within Trans-Siberian LandBridge service

As a part of the development of the transit cargo expedited delivery service Trans-Siberian LandBridge, FESCO Transportation Group (FESCO) and RZD Logistics JSC (a subsidiary of Russian Railways OJSC) are expanding the range of goods for transportation from Asia-Pacific countries to Europe and now are also going to transport hazardous cargo, FESCO says in a press release.

Containers with acids, used in the pharmaceuticals and industry, and with spare parts and various equipment were delivered from Qingdao (China) and Pusan (Korea) respectively to the Commercial port of Vladivostok (CPV, is FESCO’s entity) by regular FESCO service, where they were loaded on an expedited container train that arrived at Brest on March 10th, Vladivostok-Brest total transit time was 12 days. Then the containers were reloaded on the rolling-stock track 1435 and after arriving at the destination were delivered by truck to the warehouses of the clients in Poland, Belgium and Germany.

“We can see that the clients are interested in Trans-Siberian LandBridge service, so we have decided to expand the range of goods for transportation and added hazardous cargo transportation option, which is highly demanded now. Considering our competence, experience and having our assets on every stage of the intermodal transportation process, we can guarantee our clients delivery time compliance and, more importantly, safety during the transportation to any destination in Europe”, - says Maхim Sakharov, the President of FESCO.

“Hazardous cargo transportation from Asia-Pacific countries to Europe is quite a promising area of business. Today, when hazardous cargo is transported by sea, we are ready to offer the market a tried-and-true service within Trans-Siberian LandBridge, ensuring both cargo safety and delivery time double reduction”, - noted Dmitry Murev, general director of RZD Logistics JSC.

At the end of May 2019, the companies launched Trans-Siberian LandBridge service, and at the same time sent a test container from the Japanese port of Yokohama to the Wroclaw city in Poland. At the end of July, the geography of the service was expanded, enabling transportation from the Republic of Korea to Europe.