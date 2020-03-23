  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 23 11:21

    MABUX Digest: Top events on global bunker market. Week 12

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) continued downward trend in the period of March 16-20:

    380 HSFO 277.26 → 262.82 USD/MT (minus 14.44 USD)
    VLSFO       367.00 → 337.00 USD/MT (minus 30.00 USD)
    MGO          451.02 → 426.21 USD/MT (minus 24.81 USD)

    • The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has extended its precautionary measures against the coronavirus to include restrictions on ships and visitors from Spain, Germany, France and Italy, as well as ending port calls for all cruise vessels. The MPA had already introduced restrictions on ships and visitors from mainland China, Iran, South Korea and parts of northern Italy (the measures now apply to the whole of the country).

    • GP Global launches supply operation at Jebel Ali. The new operation, which is supported by two wholly-owned barges, complements the company’s marine fuel offering at the Port of Fujairah. The two barges, each with a capacity of 4,800 metric tonnes (mt) of fuel oil and 1,000 mt of gasoil, will be used to deliver MARPOL and ISO-compliant distillate marine fuel, including high quality marine gasoil (MGO) grades such as DMA and DM,B as well as residual fuels including RMG and RME grades.

    • Sinopec refinery has delivered its first cargo of very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO). The 1,600-tonne cargo was delivered by pipeline to a storage tank at Sinopec Fuel Oil Sales Co. in Guangzhou.

    • The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) has issued advice on how to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 infection during bunkering operations. In a statement issued on 16 March, IBIA said: ‘The key issues for any personnel involved in a bunker delivery – barge crew, ship crew, surveyors or agents – are to minimize touching surfaces which may be contaminated. The virus is unlikely to persist on bunker hoses, flanges, valve wheels etc. and in any case, gloves should always be worn in these circumstances.

    • Around 30% of very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) samples tested by Bureau Veritas VeriFuel in January had a sulphur content of 0.49%-0.50%, indicating that, as anticipated, many fuel suppliers are blending as close as possible to the IMO 2020 sulphur limit. Around 4% of VLSFOs tested by VeriFuel in January were found to be off-spec and four out of every 100 samples had a sulphur content of between 0.51-0.53%. In addition to sulphur, total sediment potential (TSP) and the presence of water were the principal reasons for fuels to be off-spec.

    • Alfa Laval is looking to achieve cost savings of more than SEK 1 billion through measures such as cutting employee working hours, ‘aggressively’ reducing travel costs, and shaving 10% off group management salaries. Announcing its cost reduction programme on March 17, Alfa Laval said that Q1 2020 invoicing and order intake had been in line with expectations, but the depressed outlook for the coming quarters meant that action must be taken.

    • Commodity trader Glencore is chartering Euronav’s ultra large crude carrier (ULCC) Europe to provide floating storage for crude oil stocks. Europe is one of two ULCCs owned by Euronav. The company has been using its other ULCC, Oceania, to store IMO 2020 compliant low sulphur fuel (LSFO).

    • While acknowledging that the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic is very difficult to quantify, BIMCO says it has updated its 2020 forecast ‘to make some of this massive uncertainty tangible'. The shipowners’ association has issued the reassessment of the outlook for the main shipping sectors: tanker shipping, dry bulk shipping and container shipping.

    • The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) has announced that, effective from 17 April , the maximum authorised draft for vessels transiting the Neopanamax locks will be 13.56 metres (44.5 feet) tropical fresh water (TFW). In a statement posted on its website on Wednesday (18 March), the ACP said: ‘Vessels arriving after 17 April with drafts over 13.56 m TFW may be allowed to transit, depending on the actual level of Gatun Lake at the time of transit. Otherwise, they will be required to trim or off-load cargo in order to transit. ‘Draft adjustments will continue to be announced with at least four weeks advanced notice.’

    • The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has taken action against five UAE-based companies said to have collectively purchased ‘hundreds of thousands of metric tonnes of petroleum products’ from the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) in 2019. According to OFAC, at least three of the now-blacklisted companies falsified documents to conceal the Iranian origin of these shipments.

    • A.P. Møller-Maersk has put its 2020 EBITDA guidance on hold, ‘pending more clarity on the market development and financial implications’ associated with the spread of the Coronavirus, but the company says it has ‘executed well’ on its strategy to cope with higher fuel bills resulting from IMO 2020.

2020 March 23

18:07 PIL Singapore activates Business Continuity Plan
17:33 CMA CGM cancels Winter Surcharge on Imports into St Petersburg, Ust-Luga & Bronka (Russia)
17:15 A-LF SEA hull coating selected by Gaslog for drydocking programme
16:48 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Star to continue operation on Paldiski-Sassnitz route
16:12 COVID-19: BPO calls for EC and EU member States to work together with transport sector and keep trade going
15:30 VTB acquires 50-pct share of Grain Terminal Complex “Taman” (ZTKT)
15:04 Wärtsilä delivers a navigation simulator and specific mathematical models to the Satakunta University of Applied Sciences
14:29 NOVATEK BoD recommends 2019 dividend
14:02 Port of Oakland provides COVID-19 updates via blog
13:51 Sakhalin Energy Investment Company extends Svitzer contract by ten years
13:46 Rosmorport established center for prevention of Covid-19 spread
13:32 Hapag-Lloyd announces adjustments to Marine Fuel Recovery during Corona situation
13:18 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 9,326 in RF spot market
13:02 Autoterminal Khalifa Port launches state-of-the-art technical centre
12:30 Hai Phong Port Joint Stock Company signs a pre-investment consulting contract to build container berths No 3 and 4 in Hai Phong International Gateway Port
12:05 BIMCO offers free information on ports
11:42 BC Ferries matches capacity to meet current demand
10:43 FESCO and RZD Logistics expanding range of goods transported from Asia-Pacific countries to Europe within Trans-Siberian LandBridge service
10:16 ESL Shipping operates normally during Coronavirus outbreak
09:52 Finnpilot: Pilotage development that puts safety first
09:30 Brent Crude futures price is down 2.52% to $26.3, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.88% to $22.83
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is down to 625 points

2020 March 22

12:19 USCG Academy cadet has COVID-19 following European trip
11:13 Crowley charters new tug for West Coast ship assist and escort services

2020 March 21

16:15 DEME successfully installed two offshore substations at the offshore wind farm
15:31 CLIA statement on COVID-19
14:43 SCHOTTEL to propel Washburn & Doughty tug
13:23 Operations scheduled to resume at Port Houston’s Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals
12:06 USCG, partners complete removal of aground sailing vessel off Hilo
10:57 SAIPEM signed a cooperation agreement with Equinor to develop floating solar

2020 March 20

17:06 Port of Singapore extends precautionary measures to minimise risk of community spread of the coronavirus disease
16:27 Port of Rotterdam remains open for business
16:03 Finnlines reports on its COVID-19 preparedness
15:40 Tallink Grupp’s vessels Baltic Princess and Galaxy to travel via Port of Långnäs this weekend
15:16 CMA CGM cancels PCS for reefer exports to China
14:12 Federal Marine and River Transport Agency established center for prevention of Covid-19 spread
13:45 Vostochny Port to allocate RUB 1.7 billion under its environment protection programme in 2020
13:01 COSCO SHIPPING starts shipment of COFCO’s first imported chilled pork
12:09 Operations scheduled to resume at Port Houston’s Bayport and Barbours Cut container terminals
11:48 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg's investments in infrastructure totaled RUB 810 million in 2019, up 24% YoY
11:30 MGO price continue falling at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
11:09 Mark Darley appointed LR Marine and Offshore Chief Operating Officer
10:14 Tallink Grupp’s Tallinn-Helsinki route vessel Megastar to make four additional trips this weekend
10:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 20
09:53 Tallink Grupp reroutes its Baltic Princess and Galaxy to provide cargo transport between Finland and Sweden
09:35 Brent Crude futures price is up 2.42% to $29.16, Light Sweet Crude – up 3.16% to $26.73
09:17 Baltic Dry Index is up to 630 points
09:04 ​IMO Secretary-General issues a statement addressing the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the shipping industry
08:59 ZIM posts 2019 results

2020 March 19

18:26 Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft suspends operations
18:06 Vale updates on the outbreak of the coronavirus and implications for Malaysia distribution center
17:36 McKeil Marine grows its tanker fleet again
17:18 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency opposed termination of fishing demanded by Rospotrebnadzor
17:06 The new cruise ship for British P&O Cruises, Iona, leaves Papenburg on Wednesday
16:26 Stena Line closes the Oslo-Frederikshavn route permanently
15:57 Coronavirus: Port of Antwerp remains open
15:31 Van Oord's trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Amalia starts first job
15:04 ClassNK completes joint feasibility study on 3d model based approval with JMU and NAPA