  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 23 10:19

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 23

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs increased on Mar. 20:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 262.82 (+7.38)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 337.00 (+11.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 426.21 (+9.81)

    Meantime, world oil indexes demonstrated irregular changes on Mar. 20 lower after doubts emerged over the significance of reports that U.S. authorities could be looking at methods of curbing domestic supply.

    Brent for May settlement decreased by $1.49 to $26.98 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for May fell by $2.59 to $22.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $4.35 to WTI. Gasoil for April delivery increased by $13.25.

    Today morning oil indexes slight down as an anticipated deal between OPEC and the U.S. failed to materialise.

    The Trump administration plans to send a special energy envoy to Saudi Arabia to work with the kingdom on stabilizing the global oil market. U.S. officials believe Saudi Arabia's move to flood oil markets compounds the global economic crash during a crisis caused by the pandemic. A senior Energy Department official will be sent to Riyadh for months at least to work closely with State Department officials and the existing energy attache. U.S believe, that the energy representative would help the countries return to a path of stability, they said.

    Moreover, The Wall Street Journal suggested that the U.S., the biggest producer, is looking at imposing production quotas on domestic companies for the first time in decades, a move aimed at combating the supply glut. The U.S. has a history of regulating production through the Texas Railroad Commission back to before World War 2, but abandoned the practice nearly 50 years ago.

    At the same time the U.S. may lean on Saudi Arabia and Russia to rein in their output, with the threat of sanctions directed at the latter in particular. An end of the price war means that both Saudi and Russia would bring back their production levels to where they were prior to the OPEC+ talk in early March.

    On the other side demand destruction is only getting worse in the near term, as more and more of Europe and North America goes into lockdown. California, the most populous U.S. state, issued a "stay at home" order to residents on Mar. 18. In addition, Germany's richest state, Bavaria, extended its prohibition on non-essential activity. Germany's federal government has tighten its policy on closing non-essential business at the weekend, with the inevitable impact on fuel demand.
     
    According to S&P Global Platts Analytics Global oil demand could collapse by over 3 million b/d this year due to growing social and economic lockdown measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. World oil demand could fall by over 12 million b/d on the year in April and May and result in annualized fall of as much as 3.2 million b/d in 2020. The estimate for the potential demand impact from coronavirus is one of the most bearish by forecasters to date.

    Norway-based consultant Rystad Energy on Mar.17 estimated that global oil demand will contract by 2.8 million b/d this year with jet fuel hit the hardest. Rystad estimated that jet fuel demand would fall by 12% year on year, or at least 800,000 b/d from last year’s average of about 7.2 million b/d. The International Energy Agency on Match 9 forecast a contraction in global demand for 2020 of 90,000 b/d — which would be the first shrinkage in consumption since the financial crisis in 2009.

    Baker Hughes reported that the number of oil and gas rigs in the U.S. plummeted last week by 20, falling to 722, with the total oil and gas rigs clocking in at 244 fewer than this time last year.

    The number of oil rigs decreased for the week, by 19 rigs, bringing the total to 664—a 160-rig loss year over year. The total number of active gas rigs in the United States fell by 1 according to the report, to 106. This compares to 192 a year ago.

    We expect bunker prices to demonstrate irregular changes today: 5-7 USD down for IFO, 10-12 USD up for MGO.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 23

18:07 PIL Singapore activates Business Continuity Plan
17:33 CMA CGM cancels Winter Surcharge on Imports into St Petersburg, Ust-Luga & Bronka (Russia)
17:15 A-LF SEA hull coating selected by Gaslog for drydocking programme
16:48 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Star to continue operation on Paldiski-Sassnitz route
16:12 COVID-19: BPO calls for EC and EU member States to work together with transport sector and keep trade going
15:30 VTB acquires 50-pct share of Grain Terminal Complex “Taman” (ZTKT)
15:04 Wärtsilä delivers a navigation simulator and specific mathematical models to the Satakunta University of Applied Sciences
14:29 NOVATEK BoD recommends 2019 dividend
14:02 Port of Oakland provides COVID-19 updates via blog
13:51 Sakhalin Energy Investment Company extends Svitzer contract by ten years
13:46 Rosmorport established center for prevention of Covid-19 spread
13:32 Hapag-Lloyd announces adjustments to Marine Fuel Recovery during Corona situation
13:18 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 9,326 in RF spot market
13:02 Autoterminal Khalifa Port launches state-of-the-art technical centre
12:30 Hai Phong Port Joint Stock Company signs a pre-investment consulting contract to build container berths No 3 and 4 in Hai Phong International Gateway Port
12:05 BIMCO offers free information on ports
11:42 BC Ferries matches capacity to meet current demand
11:21 MABUX Digest: Top events on global bunker market. Week 12
10:43 FESCO and RZD Logistics expanding range of goods transported from Asia-Pacific countries to Europe within Trans-Siberian LandBridge service
10:19 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 23
10:16 ESL Shipping operates normally during Coronavirus outbreak
09:52 Finnpilot: Pilotage development that puts safety first
09:30 Brent Crude futures price is down 2.52% to $26.3, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.88% to $22.83
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is down to 625 points

2020 March 22

12:19 USCG Academy cadet has COVID-19 following European trip
11:13 Crowley charters new tug for West Coast ship assist and escort services

2020 March 21

16:15 DEME successfully installed two offshore substations at the offshore wind farm
15:31 CLIA statement on COVID-19
14:43 SCHOTTEL to propel Washburn & Doughty tug
13:23 Operations scheduled to resume at Port Houston’s Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals
12:06 USCG, partners complete removal of aground sailing vessel off Hilo
10:57 SAIPEM signed a cooperation agreement with Equinor to develop floating solar

2020 March 20

17:06 Port of Singapore extends precautionary measures to minimise risk of community spread of the coronavirus disease
16:27 Port of Rotterdam remains open for business
16:03 Finnlines reports on its COVID-19 preparedness
15:40 Tallink Grupp’s vessels Baltic Princess and Galaxy to travel via Port of Långnäs this weekend
15:16 CMA CGM cancels PCS for reefer exports to China
14:12 Federal Marine and River Transport Agency established center for prevention of Covid-19 spread
13:45 Vostochny Port to allocate RUB 1.7 billion under its environment protection programme in 2020
13:01 COSCO SHIPPING starts shipment of COFCO’s first imported chilled pork
12:09 Operations scheduled to resume at Port Houston’s Bayport and Barbours Cut container terminals
11:48 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg's investments in infrastructure totaled RUB 810 million in 2019, up 24% YoY
11:30 MGO price continue falling at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
11:09 Mark Darley appointed LR Marine and Offshore Chief Operating Officer
10:14 Tallink Grupp’s Tallinn-Helsinki route vessel Megastar to make four additional trips this weekend
10:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 20
09:53 Tallink Grupp reroutes its Baltic Princess and Galaxy to provide cargo transport between Finland and Sweden
09:35 Brent Crude futures price is up 2.42% to $29.16, Light Sweet Crude – up 3.16% to $26.73
09:17 Baltic Dry Index is up to 630 points
09:04 ​IMO Secretary-General issues a statement addressing the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the shipping industry
08:59 ZIM posts 2019 results

2020 March 19

18:26 Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft suspends operations
18:06 Vale updates on the outbreak of the coronavirus and implications for Malaysia distribution center
17:36 McKeil Marine grows its tanker fleet again
17:18 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency opposed termination of fishing demanded by Rospotrebnadzor
17:06 The new cruise ship for British P&O Cruises, Iona, leaves Papenburg on Wednesday
16:26 Stena Line closes the Oslo-Frederikshavn route permanently
15:57 Coronavirus: Port of Antwerp remains open
15:31 Van Oord's trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Amalia starts first job
15:04 ClassNK completes joint feasibility study on 3d model based approval with JMU and NAPA