2020 March 23 10:16

ESL Shipping operates normally during Coronavirus outbreak

SL Shipping is monitoring the development of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak closely. “All our operations will continue as usual and as a customer you can rely on that we do our best to keep our service level as high as usually. In order to ensure the continuation of our business, we have taken into use several precautionary measures to keep business running and to ensure the safety of our employees, customers and other stakeholders”, says the company’s statement.

According to the company, the following measures are undertaken:

“We recommend our employees to work from home.

We suspend all domestic and foreign business travel for the time being.

All face to face meetings with customers and suppliers are to be limited to absolute minimum.

Vessels have been instructed to limit visits onboard to absolute minimum and handle all possible matters via email or phone.

We follow and control the crew travel to work and during leave. Measures are taken to mitigate risks related to all travel.

Crew travel plans and onboard procedures are regularly reviewed together with key partners and adjusted where needed and whenever situation changes.

Our office staff is used to work outside office and we have technical solutions in place to work remotely for a longer period in case that becomes necessary.

We are monitoring the situation daily and instructions to our office staff and crew members will be amended if necessary.”

ESL Shipping Ltd is the leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic region. Our main clients are the power generation, steel and chemical industries to whom we carry raw materials such as coal, iron ore and limestone. ESL Shipping Ltd has been in business 70 years and is a subsidiary of Aspo Plc