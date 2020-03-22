2020 March 21 15:31

CLIA statement on COVID-19

CLIA and its cruise line members are responding to evolving circumstances swiftly and in consultation with governments and health authorities internationally in relation to COVID-19. As always, the health and safety of passengers and crew is the highest priority, the association says in a press release.



As the Australian and New Zealand governments have announced, cruise ship operations in both countries have been suspended. This is in addition to the voluntary suspensions most international cruise lines had announced previously.



Provisions have been made for ships that were already at sea to return to Australian ports for disembarkations, and this has taken place under direction from the Australian Border Force and state and federal health authorities.



The majority of ships at sea in our region at the time of the suspensions have since returned to port and disembarked their guests. This process has taken place in close consultation with health authorities and other government agencies.



Passengers who returned from international cruise itineraries are required to self-isolate under measures announced by the Australian Government.



All passengers who travelled on CLIA cruise line vessels will have been subject to the enhanced screening measures and boarding restrictions that have been enacted globally in response to COVID-19.



While we acknowledge these suspensions will cause inconvenience and disappointment to many, cruise lines are working around the clock to maintain a focus on the health and safety of passengers and crew.



This is an unprecedented situation and we are conscious not only of the impact upon guests, but also on the destinations that cruise lines visit and the many businesses that depend upon cruise tourism. Despite challenging times, we are confident our industry has the resilience to overcome this situation in the longer term.