2020 March 20

Port of Singapore extends precautionary measures to minimise risk of community spread of the coronavirus disease

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

1. Since 24 January 2020, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore ( MPA ) has implemented temperature screening at all sea checkpoints, including ferry and cruise terminals, PSA terminals and Jurong Port, for inbound travellers. MPA has also put up health advisories at the sea checkpoints to inform travellers and ship crew on the precautionary measures to take when travelling, as well as to remain vigilant and adopt good hygiene practices.

2. In line with Singapore Ministry of Health’s (MOH) press release s dated 31 January 2020 ( ANNEX A ), 25 February 2020 ( ANNEX B ), 03 March 2020 ( ANNEX C ), 13 March 2020 ( ANNEX D ), 15 March 2020 (ANNEX E) and 18 March 2020 (ANNEX F) the MPA will extend the precautionary measures to all ships calling the Port of Singapore.

3. Crew/passengers onboard arriving vessels that have called at ports in mainland China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Republic of Korea and Spain within the last 14 days s hall remain onboard the vessels during the vessel’s stay in port.

4. Crew/passengers with recent travel history to mainland China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Republic of Korea and Spain within the last 14 days shall remain onboard the vessels during the vessels’ stay in port.

5. Crew /passengers 1 arriving from countries other than mainland China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Republic of Korea and Spain who wish to land ashore will be served with Stay Home Notice 2 (SHN) .

6. With effect from 13 March 2020, Singapore has ceased port calls for all cruise vessels.

7. The owners, agents or masters who intend to perform crew change in Singapore, should take note that the signing on and signing off crew is to be served with SHN. Nonetheless, any queries relating to crew change can be directed to shipping@mpa.gov.sg or pms@mpa.gov.sg .

8. All travellers entering Singapore and exhibiting fever (i.e. temperature above 37.5 degree Celsius) and/or other symptoms of respiratory illness may be required to undergo a COVID - 19 swab test at the regional ferry terminals , regardless of travel history. They will be issued a 14 - day SHN or returned to their point of origin.

9. Short - term visitors 3 who arrive in Singapore without the necessary approval will be denied entry into Singapore.

10. MPA advises the shipping community to adhere closely to the health advisory in ANNEX G . The National Environment Agency’s (NEA) Port Health requires the following vessels to submit the Maritime Declaration of Health Form (refer to Port Marine Circular 14 of 2020) : a. All arriving vessels with crew/passenger s with recent trav el history to mainland China, Fran ce, Germany, Iran, Italy, Republic of Korea and Spain within the last 14 days; or b. All arriving vessels that have called at port s i n mainland China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Republic of Korea and Spain with in the last 14 days .

11. MPA also urges all crew members onboard to have their temperature taken twice daily. There are also guidelines on how to isolate unwell crew and passengers. 1 All crew/passengers who are nationals of any ASEAN country must submit health information for clearance by Singapore’s Ministry of Health before their intended date of travel. Approved applications will be verified by the Immigration and Checkp oints Authority at the Singapore checkpoints. Visitors without the necessary approval, or proof of the place where they will serve the 14 - day Stay - Home Notice, or do not meet prevailing entry requirements, will be denied entry. 2 Crew/passengers are required to provide proof of the place where they will serve the 14 - day SHN, for example a hotel booking covering the entire period, or a place of residence they or their family own. 3 Short - term visitors who are nationals of any ASEAN country must submit health information for clearance by Singapore’s Ministry of Health before their intended date of travel. Approved applications will be verified by the Immigration and Checkp oints Authority at the Singapore checkpoints. Visitors without the necessary approval, or proof of the place where they will serve the 14 - day Stay - Home Notice, or do not meet prevailing entry requirements, will be denied entry .

12. Managers/supervisors of terminal operators, agents, contractors and service providers are to take note of the health advisory in ANNEX Hand bring it to the attention of staff who are required to work on board ships.

13. Ship owners, managers, operators, agents and masters of Singapore - registered vessels should monitor the health of their crew closely. Masters of such vessels are required to report to their company, MPA and destination port authorities, if their crew are unwell, experience respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, runny nose, shortness of breath) or feel feverish. They should also make the nece ssary arrangements to seek medical attention. Refer to the health advisory in ANNEX I . Industry - led Initiatives

14. Since 08 February 2020, 2359hrs, ferry terminal operators have implemented centralised outbound temperature screening for departing passengers. This is an additional precautionary measure by the terminal operators to ensure the health and safety of all pa ssengers and crew.

15. Ferry operators have also stepped up their cleaning and disinfection regime on board the ferries, especially in common or public areas to help prevent the widespread transmission of COVID - 19. Measures by Port Terminal Operators

16. PSA and Jurong Port are also taking precautionary measures for employees returning to Singapore.

Some of these measures include allowing eligible staff to telecommute and providing frontline staff with paid Leave of Absence where they are unable to work remotely. This circular supersedes Port Marine Circular No. 13 of 2020 on 20 March 2020, 2359hrs.