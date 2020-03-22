  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 20 17:06

    Port of Singapore extends precautionary measures to minimise risk of community spread of the coronavirus disease

    Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore  announces extension of precautionary measures to minimise risk  of community  spread  of  the  coronavirus  disease.

    1. Since  24 January 2020,  the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore ( MPA ) has  implemented  temperature  screening  at  all  sea  checkpoints,  including  ferry  and  cruise terminals, PSA terminals and Jurong Port, for inbound travellers. MPA has also  put up health advisories at the sea checkpoints to inform travellers and ship crew on  the precautionary measures to take when travelling, as well as to remain vigilant and  adopt good hygiene practices.

    2. In line with Singapore Ministry of Health’s (MOH) press release s dated  31  January 2020 ( ANNEX A ), 25 February 2020 ( ANNEX B ),  03 March 2020 ( ANNEX  C ),  13 March  2020  ( ANNEX  D ),  15 March  2020  (ANNEX  E) and 18 March  2020  (ANNEX F) the MPA will extend the precautionary measures to  all ships calling the  Port of Singapore.

    3. Crew/passengers onboard arriving vessels  that have called at ports in  mainland  China, France, Germany,  Iran,  Italy, Republic of Korea and Spain within  the last 14  days s hall remain onboard the vessels during the vessel’s stay in port. 

    4. Crew/passengers  with  recent  travel  history  to mainland  China,  France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Republic of Korea and Spain within  the last 14 days shall remain  onboard the vessels  during the vessels’ stay in port.

    5. Crew /passengers 1 arriving  from  countries other than mainland China, France,  Germany,  Iran,  Italy,  Republic  of  Korea  and  Spain  who  wish  to  land  ashore  will  be  served with  Stay Home Notice 2 (SHN) .

    6. With effect from 13 March 2020, Singapore has ceased port calls for all cruise vessels. 

    7. The  owners,  agents  or  masters  who  intend  to  perform  crew  change  in  Singapore, should take note that the signing on and signing off crew is to be served  with  SHN.  Nonetheless,  any  queries  relating  to  crew  change  can  be  directed  to  shipping@mpa.gov.sg or  pms@mpa.gov.sg .

    8. All  travellers entering  Singapore  and exhibiting fever  (i.e.  temperature  above  37.5 degree Celsius)  and/or other symptoms of respiratory illness  may be required to  undergo  a  COVID - 19  swab  test  at  the  regional  ferry  terminals ,  regardless  of  travel  history. They  will  be issued a 14 - day  SHN or returned to their point of origin. 

    9. Short - term visitors 3 who arrive in Singapore without the necessary approval will be denied entry into Singapore.  

    10. MPA advises the shipping community to adhere closely to the health advisory  in  ANNEX  G . The National Environment Agency’s (NEA) Port Health requires the  following vessels  to  submit  the  Maritime  Declaration  of  Health  Form (refer  to  Port  Marine Circular 14 of 2020) : a. All  arriving  vessels  with  crew/passenger s  with  recent  trav el  history  to mainland China, Fran ce, Germany, Iran, Italy, Republic of Korea and Spain within the last 14 days; or b. All  arriving  vessels  that  have  called  at  port s  i n mainland  China,  France,  Germany, Iran,  Italy, Republic of Korea and Spain  with in the last 14 days .

    11. MPA  also  urges  all  crew  members  onboard  to  have  their  temperature  taken  twice  daily. There are also guidelines on how to isolate unwell crew and passengers.  1 All crew/passengers  who  are nationals of any ASEAN country must submit health information for clearance by Singapore’s  Ministry of Health before their intended date of travel. Approved applications will be verified by the Immigration and Checkp oints  Authority at the Singapore checkpoints. Visitors without the necessary approval, or proof of the place where they will serve the  14 - day Stay - Home Notice, or do not meet prevailing entry requirements, will be denied entry. 2 Crew/passengers  are required to provide  proof  of the place where they will serve the 14 - day SHN, for example a hotel booking  covering the entire period, or a place of residence they or their family own. 3 Short - term  visitors  who  are  nationals  of  any  ASEAN  country  must  submit  health  information  for  clearance  by Singapore’s  Ministry of Health before their intended date of travel. Approved applications will be verified by the Immigration and Checkp oints  Authority at the Singapore checkpoints. Visitors without the necessary approval, or proof of the place where they will serve the  14 - day Stay - Home Notice, or do not meet prevailing entry requirements, will be denied entry .

    12. Managers/supervisors  of  terminal  operators,  agents,  contractors  and  service  providers  are  to  take  note  of  the  health  advisory  in  ANNEX Hand  bring  it  to  the  attention of staff who are required to work on board ships.

    13. Ship   owners,   managers,   operators,   agents   and   masters   of   Singapore - registered  vessels  should  monitor  the  health  of  their  crew  closely. Masters  of  such  vessels are required to report to their company, MPA and destination port authorities,  if  their  crew  are  unwell,  experience  respiratory  symptoms  (e.g.  cough,  runny  nose,  shortness  of  breath)  or  feel  feverish.  They  should  also  make  the  nece ssary  arrangements to seek medical attention. Refer to the health advisory in  ANNEX  I . Industry - led Initiatives

    14. Since 08 February 2020, 2359hrs,  ferry   terminal operators  have  implemented  centralised outbound temperature  screening for departing passengers. This is an additional precautionary measure by the terminal operators to ensure the health and safety of all pa ssengers and crew.

    15. Ferry operators have also stepped up their cleaning  and disinfection regime on board the ferries, especially in common or public areas to  help prevent the widespread transmission of COVID - 19. Measures by Port Terminal Operators

    16. PSA and Jurong Port are also taking precautionary measures for employees  returning  to  Singapore. 

    Some  of  these  measures  include  allowing  eligible  staff  to  telecommute and providing frontline staff with paid Leave of Absence where they  are  unable to work remotely.  This  circular  supersedes  Port  Marine  Circular  No.  13 of  2020 on  20  March  2020,  2359hrs.

