2020 March 20 16:27

Port of Rotterdam remains open for business

The port of Rotterdam is and remains open for business, despite the far-reaching impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on society and the economy, the company said in its release. That is Allard Castelein's message for the Netherlands, which owes more than 6% of its earning power and 385,000 jobs to the existence of the port of Rotterdam.



Castelein: “In view of the economic significance of the port, it makes complete sense that shipping handling has been designated by the Dutch government as a vitally important process, both for the Netherlands and for consumers and producers in the European hinterland. Shippers, shipping companies, manufacturing industry, consumers: everyone is counting on Rotterdam. I'm proud of the fact that the port and industrial complex fulfils this important responsibility day in and day out. From pilots and boatmen to world players in container handling and oil refineries: everyone has a contribution to make. Cargo handling and production continue unabated. The Harbour Master Division is monitoring safety and public order on the water. The port is working as usual and operations continue 24/7.”

The Port of Rotterdam Authority and other essential links in the logistics chain have taken measures to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.