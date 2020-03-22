2020 March 20 16:03

Finnlines reports on its COVID-19 preparedness

As Finland restricts travelling to Finland as from 19 March 2020 midnight (in force until 13 April 2020),

Finnlines says it will do their best to ensure that people have the possibility to get home and undertake essential travel: Finnish citizens and people living in Finland can return to Finland. Note, that the travellers should stay at their homes 14 days after returning home; Foreign travellers in Finland can return to their home countries; Foreign travellers, including Russian, are allowed to return via Finland to their home countries. (redefined on 20.3.).

Cargo transportation will continue as usual and drivers will be transported normally since essential traveling for work is allowed.

For the time being there are no restrictions in the passenger services between Germany and Sweden.