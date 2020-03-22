2020 March 20 15:40

Tallink Grupp’s vessels Baltic Princess and Galaxy to travel via Port of Långnäs this weekend

Tallink Grupp says its vessels Baltic Princess and Galaxy, which are currently operating on the Turku-Kapellskär route will this weekend also pass through the port of Långnäs, to give people of Aland the opportunity to travel between Finland and Sweden despite the travel restrictions.

The timetable for Baltic Princess and Galaxy for the weekend, 20-22 March 2020 is the following:

EXTRAORDINARY SCHEDULE 20.03.2020 Turku Långnäs Kapellskär 20:30 02:50/02:55 07:00 Kapellskär Långnäs Turku 20:30 01:40/01:45 08:00

More information regarding the continuing traffic via Aland will be issued on Monday, 23 March 2020.

