2020 March 20 15:16

CMA CGM cancels PCS for reefer exports to China

CMA CGM announced that the reefer plug utilization has improved in the ports of China. Consequently, almost all reefers diverted to other ports are in the process to be loaded back to their final destination.

In light of these developments, CMA CGM we will cancel the PCS (Port Congestion Surcharge) for the reefer exports to all Chinese ports as from the 23th March 2020 (loading date).