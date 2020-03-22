2020 March 20 14:12

Federal Marine and River Transport Agency established center for prevention of Covid-19 spread

On 19 March 2020, the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) established the center for prevention of Covid-19 spread, Rosmorrechflot says in a press release.



This measure has been undertaken in pursuance of the Russian Prime Minister’s instructions.

The order signed by Aleksandr Poshivay, head of the Agency, approves the team of the center, its tasks, authorities and functions as well as the plan of high priority measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The Andrey Tarasenko, deputy head of Rosmorrechflot, has been appointed the head of the center.



