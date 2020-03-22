2020 March 20 13:45

Vostochny Port to allocate RUB 1.7 billion under its environment protection programme in 2020

Under its Comprehensive Environmental Programme, Vostochny Port has already invested RUB 5.8 billion. Investments into equipment procurement planned for 2020 are to exceed RUB 1.7 billion, the stevedoring companies told IAA PortNews.



In 2020, the company is set to conduct modernization of aspiration units; replacement of conveyors’ wind protection covers; replacement of water sprinklers in warehouses; creation of dust suppression system for year-round application during operation of warehouse equipment (staker, reclaimer, shiploaing machines).



Vostochny Port JSC has been implementing its Comprehensive Environmental Programme from 2018. As of February 2020, the company has acquired and put into operation 4 vacuum sweepers, 6 mobile snow generators, 4 Disab loaders, dust suppression systems for stackers and reclaimers, dust suppression system consisting of six 6 fixed snow generators; conducted modernization of treatment facilities at PPK-3; completed construction of wind protection facilities at PPK-1 and PPK-3 as well as modernization of warehouse sprinkling system.



The key element of the company’s environment protection is the system dust and wind protection facilities of more than 20 metes high and over 2.5 kilometers long. As of today, they are the largest protection facilities in the Far East.



Apart from the protection screens, the company applies other technologies from the list of best available technologies (BAT 46-2019).



Vostochny Port JSC (Vrangel settlement, Primorsky Region) is Russia’s largest specialized terminal with high-tech coal transshipment. Vostochny Port is a free access facility open for all coal manufacturers of Russia. In 2019, it handled 25.51 million tonnes of cargo. As of February 2020, the company numbers 2,186 employees. Vostochny Port is the first coal port in the Far East that obtained a certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015 “Environmental Management System”.