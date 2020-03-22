2020 March 20 11:48

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg's investments in infrastructure totaled RUB 810 million in 2019, up 24% YoY

In 2019, investments of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) in infrastructure totaled RUB 810 million, 24% more than in 2018. It is also the highest scope of investments over the recent 5 years, the company says in a press release.

A considerable part of this amount, about RUB 475 million, was allocated for expansion and modernization of the company’s fleet of equipment. In the reporting period, two 40-tonne Vityaz cranes were put into operation. Those are electric portal cranes of domestic origin that represent handling equipment of the latest generation. The cranes are intended for operation in different modes involving grabs, hooks, magnets and spreads.

SP SPb also upgraded other port equipment. The company acquired 12 fork lift loaders with capacity ranging between 4.5 and 33 tonnes, three bucket loaders and a manipulator, three roll trailers, a reachstacker, a marine tractor etc. For optimized handling of a wide range of cargoes, the port purchased a variety of accessories: a spreader, turners, grabs and electromagnetic beams.

Ever-expanding fleet of modern equipment lets the company enhance cargo handling efficiency and meet the latest standards of the transport industry.

Environment protection is among the prime targets of the company’s development programme. To protect the environment, the company acquired a local system for dust suppression in vessels’ holds, an eco-friendly hopper with a built-in “dry-fog” system of dust suppression and a vacuum cleaning machine.

The company reorganized its cargo storage facilities that allows for building up the port’s throughput capacity in the segment of ferrous metal and for the general port logistics optimization. To ensure rendering of comprehensive multimodal services, SP SPb put into operation a new railway facility for handling of container trains, created a new container handling yard with a capacity of 2,500 TEUs and completed capital repair of railway tracks and track switches.

Investments in non-production infrastructure covered reconstruction of water treatment and water supply networks. The company conducted works on improvement of power supply, laid new cable lines, built new power supply facilities and began modernization of outdoor lighting to enhance safety of transshipment operations at night time.

SP SPb has introduced the utility metering system allowing for on-line monitoring of resource consumption and scheduling energy assets’ work.

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC is the largest operator rendering services on handling of all types of dry cargoes at Big Port St. Petersburg. It operates modern multipurpose specialized terminals for handling of general and bulk cargoes and specialized terminals for ro-ro cargoes and containers.