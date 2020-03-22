  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 20 11:30

    MGO price continue falling at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

    Global oil prices started growing.

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, MGO price at port St. Petersburg fell to $310 pmt, as low as in March 2016 ($312 pmt). Global oil prices have slightly increased following the record fall.

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $165 pmt (-).

    Average price of MGO - $295 pmt (-$15).

    Average price of ULSFO - $265 pmt (-).

    Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $235 pmt (-).

    Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $16 on the aveage:

    - IFO-380 НS - $167 (-$9).
    -  MGO - $284 (-$41).
    - ULSFO 0,1% - $260 (-$10).
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $230 (-$5).

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

