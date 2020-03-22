  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 20 13:01

    COSCO SHIPPING starts shipment of COFCO’s first imported chilled pork

    On March 12, local time in Canada, M.V. Xin Los Angeles owned by COSCO SHIPPING carrying 9,572 TEU departed from the Canadian Port of Vancouver, which marked the start of shipment of the first batch of chilled pork urgently purchased by COFCO from Canada to support epidemic prevention and control in Wuhan, the company said in its release.

    Distributed in forty 40-feet high cube reefer containers, the pork was the first batch of fresh non-staple food imported by COFCO from Canada. As an important logistics service provider of COFCO for helping ensure daily supplies in the affected area, COSCO SHIPPING will provide it with cold-chain transportation service of 4-5 containers every week. The pork was delivered from the southern Canadian province of Manitoba, an important pork production and processing area in Canada or even North America which is about 2,300 km from Vancouver, the nearest port on the east coast of the Pacific.

    After receiving the task, COSCO SHIPPING Lines worked with its North America branch and actively contacted with local shippers to understand their shipping plan and container demand. They straightened out the service process and carried out strict process control in inland transport, warehousing and loading with various parties, ensuring the successful shipment of the pork.

    Upon the expected arrival of M.V. Xin Los Angeles in Shanghai on March 27, COSCO SHIPPING will provide door-to-door logistics service by carrying the pork to the Wuhan railway freight station through sea-rail intermodal transport and arranging trailers to carry it to a Wuhan repository. These measures, which ensure the timely supply of fresh food to people in Wuhan, provide a strong guarantee for the fight against the epidemic.

Другие новости по темам: COSCO SHIPPING  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 22

12:19 USCG Academy cadet has COVID-19 following European trip
11:13 Crowley charters new tug for West Coast ship assist and escort services

2020 March 21

16:15 DEME successfully installed two offshore substations at the offshore wind farm
15:31 CLIA statement on COVID-19
14:43 SCHOTTEL to propel Washburn & Doughty tug
13:23 Operations scheduled to resume at Port Houston’s Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals
12:06 USCG, partners complete removal of aground sailing vessel off Hilo
10:57 SAIPEM signed a cooperation agreement with Equinor to develop floating solar

2020 March 20

17:06 Port of Singapore extends precautionary measures to minimise risk of community spread of the coronavirus disease
16:27 Port of Rotterdam remains open for business
16:03 Finnlines reports on its COVID-19 preparedness
15:40 Tallink Grupp’s vessels Baltic Princess and Galaxy to travel via Port of Långnäs this weekend
15:16 CMA CGM cancels PCS for reefer exports to China
14:12 Federal Marine and River Transport Agency established center for prevention of Covid-19 spread
13:45 Vostochny Port to allocate RUB 1.7 billion under its environment protection programme in 2020
13:01 COSCO SHIPPING starts shipment of COFCO’s first imported chilled pork
12:09 Operations scheduled to resume at Port Houston’s Bayport and Barbours Cut container terminals
11:48 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg's investments in infrastructure totaled RUB 810 million in 2019, up 24% YoY
11:30 MGO price continue falling at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
11:09 Mark Darley appointed LR Marine and Offshore Chief Operating Officer
10:14 Tallink Grupp’s Tallinn-Helsinki route vessel Megastar to make four additional trips this weekend
10:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 20
09:53 Tallink Grupp reroutes its Baltic Princess and Galaxy to provide cargo transport between Finland and Sweden
09:35 Brent Crude futures price is up 2.42% to $29.16, Light Sweet Crude – up 3.16% to $26.73
09:17 Baltic Dry Index is up to 630 points
09:04 ​IMO Secretary-General issues a statement addressing the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the shipping industry
08:59 ZIM posts 2019 results

2020 March 19

18:26 Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft suspends operations
18:06 Vale updates on the outbreak of the coronavirus and implications for Malaysia distribution center
17:36 McKeil Marine grows its tanker fleet again
17:18 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency opposed termination of fishing demanded by Rospotrebnadzor
17:06 The new cruise ship for British P&O Cruises, Iona, leaves Papenburg on Wednesday
16:26 Stena Line closes the Oslo-Frederikshavn route permanently
15:57 Coronavirus: Port of Antwerp remains open
15:31 Van Oord's trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Amalia starts first job
15:04 ClassNK completes joint feasibility study on 3d model based approval with JMU and NAPA
14:38 Russian President signs Law on tax privileges for Arctic investors
14:03 European Inland Ports call on the EU and Member States to support the critical functions of Inland Ports
13:12 Port of Gothenburg remains open despite Covid-19
12:22 Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput with cargo bound for Arctic LNG 2 left port of Arkhangelsk
11:51 Russia’s Main Department of State Expertise approves Phase I of Volgo-Don Shipping Canal reconstruction
11:09 Total Lubmarine’s TALUSIA UNIVERSAL receives No Objection Letter from WinGD for all fuels with a sulphur content 0.00%S - 1.50%S
10:30 Damen completes combat systems installation and trials on second Indonesian guided missile frigate
10:19 StormGeo and DNV GL sign MoU to accelerate maritime data sharing
10:13 Green financing is under consideration for construction of new port in Liinakhamary
09:44 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 19
09:39 Brent Crude futures price is up 4.5% to $26.02, Light Sweet Crude – up 10.99% to $23.12
09:22 Baltic Dry Index is up to 629 points
09:08 Orion Group announces contract awards of approximately $24 mln
08:24 Flag states must protect seafarers and passenger’s health during coronavirus crisis - ITF

2020 March 18

18:06 ECSA and ETF issue joint letter to the Council on urgent regulatory measures for the shipping industry
17:51 Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet arrived for unofficial visit to Indonesia
17:36 IMO Secretariat continues work despite COVID-19
17:23 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Star to start operating between Estonia and Germany from 19 March 2020
17:05 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from ECSA to Middle East / Red Sea / Indian Subcontinent
16:30 The world's largest semi-submersible crane vessel Sleipnir to arrive in the Port of Rotterdam for the first time
16:05 ClassNK appoints new President & CEO and executives
15:41 Wärtsilä Vessel Traffic Solution will make fogbound Peruvian port safer
15:29 Titan LNG continues operations with COVID-19 precautions in place
14:32 Azov-Black Sea Basin branch of Rosmorport changed tariffs on towage services